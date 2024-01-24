Government pleased with record breaking visitor arrivals

[Source: Tourism Fiji]

Tourism has been a main driver of the Fijian economy recently, and the government is pleased to achieve a record-breaking visitor arrival of 923,740.

This has been highlighted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad.

Prasad says now they have reached capacity constraints and are looking into ways to increase investment in the tourism sector.

Article continues after advertisement

“The industry has identified that we need an additional 5000 rooms, so hopefully it’s not going to happen over night, but given the confidence that investors have and those who see the potential of the industry in the future, we will be attracted towards investing in the hotel infrastructure industry in Fiji.”



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad

Prasad is pleased with the tourist arrivals and is hopeful that the trends will hold up this year as well.

He says that global interest rates also impact the Australian and New Zealand tourist markets, which are Fiji’s largest market, but they are hopeful that they will