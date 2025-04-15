Fiji targets $1b tourism boost by 2027

Tourism Fiji is banking on a wave of new hotel developments and fresh tourism experiences to expand the country’s capacity and appeal.

Chief Executive Brent Hill says there is a need for increased tourism infrastructure and more diverse storytelling to keep the destination competitive in a rapidly evolving global market.

“To do that, we need supply, so we need new rooms, and we need new stories, we need fresh stories. So we’re excited about Radisson, Mirage, Nasoso, the Garden Inn by Hilton, the Ridges project, the Wyndham project at Wailoaloa, Encore up in Labasa plus some of these new experiences like the South Seas investment.”

Hill also acknowledged the contribution of Fiji Airways in facilitating growth.

“Fiji Airways has just been incredible. They’ve got their additional capacity coming into Fiji. We’re excited about potentially flights out of Shanghai and adding more services out of Cairns, Adelaide and Vancouver. And that increased capacity needs to be matched by supply. So what a great opportunity for Fiji.”

Hill says they are setting sights on generating an additional $1 billion for the country’s visitor economy by 2027.

