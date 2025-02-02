Fiji strengthens efforts to boost kava exports

[File Photo]

Efforts are underway to further strengthen and promote kava exports to the United States and the greater North American region.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna met with the Trade Commissioner for North America, Alika Cooper to discuss updates on the kava market in the USA.

The Director of Economics accompanied Cooper at the Ministry of Trade Ateca Rounds, who presented a brief overview of current investment opportunities pursued by the Commercial Agriculture Task Force.

Tunabuna was briefed on the progress of the kava sector including the opportunities and challenges the kava market faces in the United States.

Discussions evolved around market segment updates, and the need for improved standards and quality control, in particular around food safety, quality, and labeling.

The United States is Fiji’s largest kava export market.

For Fiji to capitalize on this, there is a significant need for the review of the Kava Bill.

These meetings and future planned meetings around kava are part of the Agriculture Ministry and Waterways approach to reviewing and delivering a modern Kava Bill that will lead the sector forward.