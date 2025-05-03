Fiji labour market shows signs of stabilisation

The Reserve Bank of Fiji, in its latest economic review has stated that supply and demand indicators suggest some stabilisation in the Fijian labour market.

The RBF says the importation of labour has slowed and resident departures, mostly for employment stands at negative 42.3 percent and education negative 22.2 percent, together with hiring adjustments by businesses, have led to the stabilisation.

The RBF notes a significant fall in total foreign work permits approved until March, down 84.6% to 117 workers from 4.1% a year ago.

Additionally, the RBF reports a marginal decline (-0.3%) in total job vacancies cumulative to March, with lower recruitment intentions across most sectors except mining & quarrying and community, social & personal services.

The RBF states that employees registered by the Fiji National Provident Fund grew by 2.5% in February, and wages paid rose 9.9% cumulative to February, a slower rate than last year’s 12.2%.

Incomes are supported by inward remittances ($342.7m to March), exceeding outward remittances ($139.6m), with net remittances growing by 5% to $203.1 million.

Despite this stabilisation, the RBF’s February Business Expectations Survey reveals that some businesses still anticipate losing workers to migration in the next twelve months, and skill shortages and wage expectations remain key challenges for local hiring.

