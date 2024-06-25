Fiji Airways maintains winning streak

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Airways has maintained its prominence in the aviation industry for the second consecutive year, having been recognised as the Best Airline in Australia and Pacific at the prestigious Skytrax 2024 World Airline Awards, held in London.

The national carrier was also awarded Best Airline Staff in Australia & Pacific for the fourth year in a row.

Travellers from across the world voted in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to determine the award winners, with more than 21 million entries, and 350 airlines featured in the final results.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

Airline Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says being named the best airline for a second consecutive year is a testament to his team’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer service.

Viljeon says their common purpose is that they fly for Fiji, so they’re committed to bringing the famous Fijian spirit and care to everything they do.

He adds from booking a ticket, to stepping onboard, passengers are immersed in a genuine warmth and hospitality that only his team can provide.



[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Airways also improved its global ranking in the top 100 airlines, climbing from 15th in 2023 to 14th in 2024 to finish ahead of Qantas and Air New Zealand.

Viljeon says over the past year the airline have invested significantly in its people, fleet and in-flight experience.

He adds they’ve expanded into new markets and most recently became the 15th member of the oneworld award winning global alliance.



[Source: Supplied]

As a result, Viljeon says they’re now able to bring the Fijian spirit and care to more and more passengers around the world.

Fiji Airways executives were in London yesterday to receive the award on behalf of the company.



[Source: Supplied]

Skytrax Chief Executive Edward Plaisted says Fiji Airways reputation for product and service quality continues to improve, and this has been highly recognised by customers with these top awards.

Plaisted congratulate both Fiji Airways management and staff on these great achievements, saying they can be very proud of their performance against some larger competitors.



[Source: Supplied]