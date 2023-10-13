FDB introduces AI Chatbot on its website

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Development Bank has revealed plans to strengthen its website’s AI-based chatbot with the capability to provide translations in iTaukei and Hindi languages.

Assistant Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel has lauded this development as a step towards revolutionizing customer service in the banking sector.

He highlighted this today as FDB launched an AI-based chatbot on its website.

Immanuel emphasized that this innovation emphasizes FDB’s commitment to simplifying banking processes and increasing access to essential financial services.

He notes that this chatbot solution will empower Fijian citizens, particularly those in agriculture, commerce, industry, tourism, housing sectors, and MSMEs, who contribute significantly to the country’s GDP.

CEO of FDB Saud Minam expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone and extended his gratitude to the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), which played a pivotal role in the successful launch of the chatbot.

This achievement was made possible through a partnership with the UNCDF and ITGalax.

Regional Coordinator for Asia and the Pacific at UNCDF Maria Pedromo stressed the importance of such advancements in driving financial inclusion and inclusive digital transformation in Fiji and the Pacific region.

Director of ITGalax Solutions Vipin Narendran conveyed excitement about the partnership recognizing the transformative potential of AI for businesses and individuals.

To experience the FDB’s enhanced chatbot and explore its capabilities, visit the bank’s website at www.fdb.com.fj.