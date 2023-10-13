Business

FDB introduces AI Chatbot on its website

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

October 13, 2023 2:55 pm

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Development Bank has revealed plans to strengthen its website’s AI-based chatbot with the capability to provide translations in iTaukei and Hindi languages.

Assistant Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel has lauded this development as a step towards revolutionizing customer service in the banking sector.

He highlighted this today as FDB launched an AI-based chatbot on its website.

Article continues after advertisement

Immanuel emphasized that this innovation emphasizes FDB’s commitment to simplifying banking processes and increasing access to essential financial services.

He notes that this chatbot solution will empower Fijian citizens, particularly those in agriculture, commerce, industry, tourism, housing sectors, and MSMEs, who contribute significantly to the country’s GDP.

CEO of FDB Saud Minam expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone and extended his gratitude to the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), which played a pivotal role in the successful launch of the chatbot.

This achievement was made possible through a partnership with the UNCDF and ITGalax.

Regional Coordinator for Asia and the Pacific at UNCDF Maria Pedromo stressed the importance of such advancements in driving financial inclusion and inclusive digital transformation in Fiji and the Pacific region.

Director of ITGalax Solutions Vipin Narendran conveyed excitement about the partnership recognizing the transformative potential of AI for businesses and individuals.

To experience the FDB’s enhanced chatbot and explore its capabilities, visit the bank’s website at www.fdb.com.fj.

FDB introduces AI Chatbot on its website

RWC: Flying Fijians Gallery: 13/10/23

RWC: Flying Fijians videos: 13/10/23

Mataiciwa makes it a point to make positive changes to FEO

Swift’s tour takes center stage at Damodar Cinemas

Rabuka calls for diplomatic solutions amidst ongoing conflict

High Court adjourns judicial review in Grace Road matter

Prasad acknowledges US support

Quality not merely a buzzword: Singh

Determining genuine cost of healthcare critical

Missing fishermen rescued after nine days

Codro out as Lautoka wait on Zibby

Human Rights Watch says Israel used white phosphorous in Gaza, Lebanon

Priceless experience for Miramira

Beyoncé showing up for Taylor Swift’s movie premiere was a ‘fairytale’

Exciting night for rugby enthusiasts

Rewa football issues apology to Wale

Venues all set for IDC

Timely boost for Fiji 7’s

Late Nunez penalty rescues draw for Uruguay against Colombia

US must be ready for simultaneous wars with China, Russia

Mary Lou Retton’s ‘DWTS’ partner shares update on her health

Israel's reservists drop everything and rush home

Fiji stands with Israel: Rabuka

Concessional resources crucial for vulnerable SIDS: Prasad

Trade ministry launches standards E-learning portal

Lenny Kravitz flaunts his manliness

Prasad participates IMF policies and priorities discussion

Israel, White House condemn Trump for remarks about Hamas attack

Japanese Ambassador departs Fiji

Swift is back ‘on the bleachers’ for Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs game

Israel releases images of slain children to rally support after Hamas attack

Fiji explores debt-to-nature swaps

'La Machine' a target for England

Kuruleca highlights infrastructure deficiencies

Suva not to let home-crowd down

Charges against Bainimarama and Qiliho thrown out

Addressing social issues through NCP

IDC top four decided at Laucala

Levuka town council in need of government support

Impressive Medal Haul for Weightlifting Fiji

New Zealand name team to play Ireland in quarter-final

Prasad highlights challenges in accessing climate finance

Cubelli back as Argentina make double change for Wales quarter-final

Commissioner Chew stresses health awareness

Wales tone down preparations as World Cup quarter-final looms

South Africa thump Australia to stay unbeaten at WC

FFA to Investigate Loaniceva’s Misconduct as coach expresses dismay

Suva tops pool

Egypt discusses Gaza aid, rejects corridors for civilians, say sources

England boosts Flying Fijians after historic win

Rewa eliminated as Loaniceva sees red

Bainimarama and Qiliho acquitted

Alarming surge in bullying and violence

We have to be 10 times better says Nadi Coach

Weeklong excitement for IDC

Mission was to leave before dark: Captain Yuen

Be attentive to tsunami drill: Soko

Levuka vendors plead for support

SRIF stride to help sustain sugar industry

Israel conducts 'large-scale strike' on Gaza as Blinken heads to region

Birthday boy nets brace for Lautoka

Afghanistan coach Trott sees progress despite second World Cup defeat

Tuqiri Urges Support for Flying Fijians

PM commends act of valour in daring rescue

Four through to semis

Huge turnout expected at Skipper final

Three tropical cyclones in the forecast

WTO not the relevant platform to address environmental sustainability: Penjueli

Stakes high for Rewa and Navua game

Ireland have shed inferiority complex, says Farrell

FMA encourages more women in leadership roles

Food safety and food security

Government focuses on collecting citizen data

Bill vital to preserve traditional wisdom

With bulletproof vests, socks and soap, US Jews rush to aid Israel

Egypt discusses Gaza aid, rejects corridors for civilians

Judgement day for Bainimarama and Qiliho

As Gaza war rages, Israeli forces kill 27 Palestinians in West Bank

Cabinet agrees to repeal the Daylight Saving Act 1998

Cabinet Approves Flu Tracking Fiji Project

Israel bombs south Lebanon after Hezbollah rocket fire

Ratuniyarawa for Mayanavanua

Matavesi in England after dad's passing

Male names 23-member squad for WXV3 tournament

Fijians touch down in Nadi from Israel

Excitement Builds as Skipper Cup Final Approaches

More than 60 teachers resign monthly: Kuruleca

Housing Authority under Reserve Bank supervision

Taskforce to explore investor obligations in medicinal cannabis

PM and UNDP’s Wignaraja unite for the Pacific region progress

Suva through, as others wait

Fiji commitment to gender equality: Nadakuitavuki

France flanker Jelonch continues rapid recovery from surgery

Ireland top for turnovers, Argentina have worst scrum

Reddy appointed as new FSC Chair

Suva on track for title defence

Drama as Labasa keeps hopes alive

Nasinu FC forfeits match points over ineligibility violation

Israel death toll rises to 1,200, IDF says

Western neighbors share points

Fiji runs, England kicks

Flying Fijians receive incentive for RWC quarterfinal qualification

Fijians successfully repatriated from Israel

Suva Rugby Gears Up for Skipper Cup Grand Final with High Hopes

RWC: Flying Fijians Gallery: 11/10/23

Nadroga, Tavua through to last four

Utah sues TikTok, claiming app has harmful impact on children

Fiji Pine undergoing restructure

Govt pledges to resolve discontentment over NJV’s project

England happy to avoid injuries on difficult Dharamsala outfield

Fire capacity is a concern: Sowane

Indonesia wants to co-host 2034 World Cup with Australia, Malaysia, Singapore

Sugar city covered with smoke again from dump

Sivoki sizzler leads Navua to win

Calls for multifaceted approach to education funding

Biden condemns 'sheer evil' of Hamas attacks

Anything can happen in playoff: Bai

Optimism abounds as teams eye positive outcomes

Ministry to address rising issue of informal settlements

Suva to tighten defense ahead of final

Significant advancement in the health care sector

Pine landowners encouraged to redeem shares

Children’s mental health remains a priority

Ferrell’s weekend DJ set is giving ‘Old School’ vibes

Ministry conducts inaugural urban search and rescue training

Kiwi doctor returns to Fijian roots

Paltrow jokes about using her Oscar statue as a doorstop

Hurricane Lidia barrels inland after slamming Mexico coast

Four suspects in custody for series of thefts and robberies

Tuvatu gold mine to increase production by 2024

‘The Crown’ final season gets release date

Prasad meets IMF Director

Japan supports pacific digitalization for stronger borders

USAID and Fiji to collaborate to enhance health communication

Idaho abortion ban again partly halted amid appeal

Bruce Willis’ wife celebrates the debut of ‘Moonlighting’ on Hulu

Ali remains hopeful for Navua's Court IDC journey despite defeat

Springboks delay naming team as they ponder bench options

Flying Fijians receive over $50,000 in donations

Pressure on Gaza border alarms Egypt as strikes close crossing

Israel pulverises Gaza after Hamas attack as it collects its dead

It will be a great game: Raiwalui

Fijians in Israel are returning home

RWC: Flying Fijians Gallery: 11/10/23

Medicinal cannabis will be scientifically cultivated: Ali

High stakes at Courts IDC

Raynal in charge of Fiji and England

High staff turnover in the Housing Ministry

Preparation on going for Team Fiji

Forum ministers commit to advancing fisheries subsidies

Navua aims to upset the balance with Ravudi

Naisogovau Day celebrates unity and progress

NDMO to conduct the National Simulation Exercise

Sergeants reminded of their roles

Plenty of respect but no fear for All Blacks in Ireland clash

New footpath to benefit over 500 people

Argentina call up Lucas Paulos as injury replacement for Matera

Rizwan, Shafique soar as Pakistan sink Sri Lanka with record World Cup chase

Blues tame Babasiga Lions

Suva beats Navua by two

Leba Leads Fiji Kulas to 2-1 win over New Caledonia

Bigger challenge ahead: Raiwalui

Elderly remembered during Fiji Day celebration

Holmes proud to don Bulikula jersey once again

North neglected for quite a long time says Vocea

SME’s benefit from market day at Fiji Day celebration

France-based Arundell can play in Six Nations, but not Willis: RFU

Flamengo hire ex-Brazil coach Tite

Alarming financial anomaly in the housing ministry

Cancer Society receives $10k boost

Saudi Arabia submits letter of intent to host 2034 World Cup

Late drama in IDC encounter

Hamas threatens to kill captives if Israel strikes civilians

Sukabula dedicates match-winning goal to Ba captain's late father

Levuka rekindles memories in vibrant re-enactment event

Fiji set eyes on England

Fiji Day celebrations embrace sense of freedom says Ali

Bulikulas encouraged to set goals

Nike, after criticism, releases Mary Earps goalkeeper jersey

Sukubula special gives Ba win

LA 2028 Olympics proposes adding flag football, cricket, other sports

Seven World Cup stadiums to be used for Asian Cup in Qatar

Biden interviewed by special counsel in classified documents case

President highlights unity and inclusivity in nation's rebuilding

Qatar in talks with Hamas, Israel to swap hostages for prisoners

PM emphasizes about rebuilding Fiji

Mayanavanua ruled out of quarter-final

Skipper apologizes for vulgarity

IDC battle starts at Laucala

Labasa Town exhibits spirit of nationalism

Fiji Bulikula Unites for Pacific Test Showdown

Prasad signs agreement for cyclone insurance

Puna to do talking in the ring

Matera suffers serious hamstring injury

Ramada Suites get top performer award

Springboks won't be fixated on Dupont in World Cup quarter-final

France's Dupont cleared to fully train ahead of South Africa clash

RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 09/10/23

Alarming spike in road fatalities involving full-license holders