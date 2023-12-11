Expert speakers to grace Fiji Tourism convention

[File Photo]

Participants of the upcoming Fiji Tourism Convention can expect a line of international and national experts sharing key insights on the trends, opportunities and plans for the local tourism sector.

The Convention will be held on Friday at the Shangri-La Yanuca.

The Convention will be led under the Chairmanship of Michael Nacola,

Managing Director at the Bank of the South Pacific, who brings with him several years of tourism and aviation industry experience.

Close to 200 participants are expected, including representatives from various tourism businesses, government agencies, and industry associations.

The Convention stands as a pivotal milestone in the tourism industry of Fiji.

It provides a platform for open discussions and planning for the future of tourism in Fiji.

The outcomes of the Convention will also directly feed into the National Sustainable Tourism Framework, which is currently in its final stages.