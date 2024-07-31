Digicel Pacific and Cisco launch Meraki Managed Services

[Source: Supplied]

Digicel Pacific has partnered with Cisco to introduce Meraki Secure Networking Managed Services.

This will expand digital connectivity across Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu and Nauru.

This collaboration aims to simplify network management for businesses as it allows them to focus on growth without the complexities of managing infrastructure.

The new service offers a cloud-managed Network-as-a-Service model, providing flexibility and enhanced security.

Cisco’s Meraki platform supports businesses with integrated security, connectivity and cloud solutions, streamlining operations and reducing the need for physical infrastructure.

Digicel Pacific Regional CEO Shally Jannif highlighted the importance of reliable networks for economic growth.

He states that Cisco’s Meraki Managed Services can deliver the critical infrastructure needed to help businesses across the Pacific scale and thrive.

Cisco’s Vish Iyer emphasizes the benefits of their cloud-driven model, offering businesses greater flexibility and security.

This collaboration supports the digital transformation of businesses in the Pacific, accommodating diverse needs from small enterprises to global corporations.

With Meraki Managed Services, businesses can enjoy optimized network performance, paving the way for enhanced connectivity and operational efficiency.