BSP appoints new General Manager People & Culture

[ Source : Supplied ]

BSP Financial Group Limited has appointed Miliana Susau Tavakaturaga as the new General Manager of People & Culture.

The Group says this significant step reflects the organisation’s commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within its Executive Leadership team.

BSP Country Head Haroon Ali, welcomed the newest addition to his Executive team.

He says Tavakaturaga’s extensive experience and expertise will further strengthen BSP’s focus on nurturing a high-performance culture and driving its people and culture agenda to new heights.

Tavakaturaga is a highly qualified HR Generalist with 18 years of experience in banking, including eight years dedicated to Human Resources.