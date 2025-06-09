Zelenskiy says Ukraine is grateful for efforts by US, Trump

Source: Reuters

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Ukraine was grateful to the United States and to President Donald Trump for all U.S. efforts aimed at helping Kyiv.

“Ukraine is thankful to the United States, to every American heart and particularly to President Trump for the help which, starting with Javelin (missiles), saves Ukrainian lives,” Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram after Trump said Ukraine’s leaders had expressed “zero gratitude” for U.S. assistance.

Zelenskiy also expressed thanks to Europe and the G7 and G20 groupings of countries for their help, saying efforts to maintain this support were important.

“This is why we are working so carefully on every point, every step towards peace,” he wrote. “Everything has to be worked out correctly so that we can truly end this war and prevent war from happening again.”

