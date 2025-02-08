Zelenskiy says 'Let's do a deal', offering Trump mineral partnership, seeking security

[ Source : Reuters ]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pored over a once-classified map of vast deposits of rare earths.

Other critical minerals during an interview with Reuters on Friday, part of a push to appeal to Donald Trump’s penchant for a deal.

The U.S. president, whose administration is pressing for a rapid end to Ukraine’s war with Russia, said on Monday he wanted Ukraine to supply the U.S. with rare earths and other minerals in return for financially supporting its war effort.

“If we are talking about a deal, then let’s do a deal, we are only for it,” Zelenskiy said, emphasising Ukraine’s need for security guarantees from its allies as part of any settlement.

Ukraine floated the idea of opening its critical minerals to investment by allies last autumn, as it presented a “victory plan” that sought to put it in the strongest position for talks and force Moscow to the table.