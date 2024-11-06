Voters head to polls with contest tight as it could be

[Source: Reuters]

American voters headed to the polls today with the presidential contest between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris as tight as it could be.

Voters in Grand Rapids, Michigan lined up at a church polling station before 7am for their chance to choose between two sharply different visions for the United States.

Church Minister Vida Wilson says she voted for Harris with fear of what Trump and his ideologies present.

“I voted for Kamala Harris. Yeah, I just feel like we don’t have… we’re limited in our choices, and I don’t put my hope in people or candidates, but I just view Trump and his supporters as dangerous, not even, you know, just to our country, but globally.”

Another voter, Lauren Kokoma, who is a clinical lab director, says she aligns herself with Trump’s policies.

“Today I voted for Donald Trump, and I really just agree with all his policies, and my convictions align with his beliefs a little bit more than the other party, so.”

Michigan is one of the seven neck-and-neck states that is likely to determine the outcome of the election.

Trump’s campaign has suggested he may declare victory on election night even while millions of ballots have yet to be counted, as he did four years ago. The former president has repeatedly said any defeat could only stem from widespread

fraud, echoing his false claims from 2020.

After casting his vote this morning, Trump says a fair election matters to him.

“If I lose the election and if it’s a fair election, I will be the first one to accept it, and I think so far it’s been fair.”

The winner may not be known for days if the margins in battleground states are as slim as expected.