Vance on Greenland: Take the president seriously

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said European leaders should take President Trump “seriously” on his push to bring Greenland under U.S. control.

A weekend U.S. military operation that seized the leader of Venezuela rekindled concerns about U.S. intentions toward Greenland, and U.S. officials have done little to allay fears.

Greenland is strategically located between Europe and North America, making it a critical site for the U.S. ballistic missile defence system. Its rich mineral resources also fit Washington’s goal of reducing dependence on China.

“What we’re asking our European friends to do is to take the security of that landmass more seriously, because if they’re not, the United States is going to have to do something about it. What that is, I’ll leave that to the President,” Vance said at a White House briefing on Thursday (January 8)

The island is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. It has its own parliament and government, but Copenhagen retains authority over foreign affairs and defence.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to meet with the leaders of Denmark in the coming days.

