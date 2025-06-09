US offers 15-year security guarantee to Ukraine, talks continue

[Photo: FILE]
The US has offered Ukraine security guarantees for 15 years, Volodymyr Zelensky has said, during talks on a revised peace plan with Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday.
The US president said an agreement on this point was “close to 95%” done, but Ukraine’s leader has since said he would like guarantees for up to 50 years.
President Zelensky outlined territorial issues and the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as the last unresolved matters, with little said on the future of Ukraine’s contested Donbas region.
Russia has previously rejected key parts of the plan, but a Kremlin spokesman agreed on Monday with Trump’s assessment that peace is closer, Russian-owned news agency Tass reported.
