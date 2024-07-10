Ukraine's Zelenskiy says can't predict Trump's actions if elected

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy [Source: Reuters]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he could not predict what Donald Trump would do if he regains the U.S. presidency in November, but the whole world, including Russian leader Vladimir Putin, was awaiting the outcome of the ballot.

Zelenskiy, speaking in Washington as world leaders gather for this week’s NATO summit, said he hoped Trump would not quit the 75-year-old NATO alliance and that America would keep supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s more than two-year-old invasion.

“I don’t know (him) very well,” Zelenskiy said of Trump, adding he had “good meetings” with him during Trump’s first presidency but said that was before Russia’s 2022 invasion.

Article continues after advertisement

“I can’t tell you what he will do, if he will be the president of the United States. I don’t know.”

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the U.S. presidential election in November, has frequently criticized the size of U.S. military support for Ukraine – some $60 billion since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 – and called Zelenskiy “the greatest salesman ever.”

Two of his national security advisers have presented Trump with a plan to end U.S. military aid to Ukraine unless it opened talks with Russia to end the conflict.

Trump’s dealings with Zelenskiy became the subject of his first impeachment as president by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2019. He was accused of pressing Zelenskiy to help smear Joe Biden in return for aid, but was acquitted by the Senate in 2020.