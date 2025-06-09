Tui Nayau installation underway

Ratu Tevita Lutunauga Kapaiwai Uluilakeba Mara is now being installed as the fourth Tui Nayau.

The installation marks the end of a 20-year gap since the passing of his father and predecessor, Ratu Sir Kamisese Kapaiwai Tuimacilai Mara.

Ratu Tevita, also known as Roko Ului, is being installed by the kingmakers of Nayau Island.

Article continues after advertisement

The people of Lau, now 24 years into the 21st century, are energized by the prospect of renewed leadership and unity.

The grand installation ceremonies will unfold on Nayau, symbolizing the strengthening of connections across the Lau group.

The events usher in a new era of leadership and solidarity among the Vanua.

For the people of Nayau, a taboo on their own fishing grounds, in place for 34 years, was finally lifted last week, allowing the community to fully participate in the rituals and celebrations.

A government delegation, including the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo and Minister for Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka, will attend the installation alongside officials from various government organizations.

Also part of the installation will be the paramount chief of Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere; the paramount chief of Rewa, Ro Teimumu Kepa; and Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, the paramount chief of Namosi.

The installation will be broadcast live on FBC 2 and Viti+ for overseas viewers, allowing Fijians at home and abroad to witness this historic transition.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.