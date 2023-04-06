Ukraine's Zelenskiy aims for Western warplane coalition; Russians pressure Bakhmut

[Source: Reuters]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said during a trip to Warsaw that Poland would help form a coalition of Western powers to supply warplanes to Kyiv.

He adds that Ukrainian troops were still fighting for Bakhmut in the east but could withdraw if they risked being cut off.

Neighbouring Poland is a close ally of Ukraine and helped galvanise support in the West to supply main battle tanks to Kyiv. During Zelenskiy’s visit, Poland announced it would send 10 more MiG fighter jets on top of four provided earlier.

“Just as your (Polish) leadership proved itself in the tank coalition, I believe that it will manifest itself in the planes coalition,” Zelenskiy said in a speech on a square in Warsaw.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskiy said Ukrainian troops faced a really difficult situation in Bakhmut and the military would take “corresponding” decisions to protect them if they risk being encircled by Russian invasion forces.

Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut sometimes advanced a little only to be knocked back, Zelenskiy said, but remained inside the city.

“We are in Bakhmut and the enemy does not control it,” Zelenskiy said.