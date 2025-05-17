Ukraine calls on allies to keep pressure on Russia

[Source: Reuters]

Ukraine rallied support from its Western allies on Friday after Kyiv and Moscow failed to agree to a ceasefire at their first direct talks in more than three years, with Russia presenting conditions that a Ukrainian source described as “non-starters“.

Under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to end the bloodiest conflict in Europe since World War Two, delegates from the warring countries met for the first time since March 2022, the month after Russia invaded its neighbour.

The talks in an Istanbul palace lasted well under two hours.

Russia expressed satisfaction with the meeting and said it was ready to continue contacts.

Both countries said they had agreed to trade 1,000 prisoners of war each in what would be the biggest such exchange yet.

But Kyiv, which wants the West to impose tighter sanctions unless Moscow accepts a proposal from Trump for a 30-day ceasefire, immediately began rallying its allies for tougher action.

As soon as the talks ended, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a phone call with Trump and the leaders of France, Germany, and Poland, his spokesperson said.

Zelenskiy said robust sanctions should follow if Russia rejected a ceasefire.

Russia’s demands were “detached from reality and go far beyond anything that was previously discussed,” a source in the Ukrainian delegation told Reuters.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Moscow had issued ultimatums for Ukraine to withdraw from parts of its own territory in order to obtain a ceasefire “and other non-starters and non-constructive conditions“.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the Russian position was “clearly unacceptable” and that European leaders, Ukraine, and the U.S. were “closely aligning” their responses.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU was working on a new package of sanctions against Moscow.

Russia’s lead negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, told reporters that his team had “taken note” of the Ukrainians’ request for direct talks between Zelenskiy and President Vladimir Putin.

Putin, after proposing the direct talks, had spurned a challenge from the Ukrainian leader to meet him personally in Istanbul.

“We have agreed that each side will present its vision of a possible future ceasefire and spell it out in detail. After such a vision has been presented, we believe it would be appropriate, as also agreed, to continue our negotiations,” Medinsky said.

