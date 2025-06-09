Two Savusavu restaurants breach safety compliance

[Photo: Ministry of Health/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Food Health Inspectors from the Cakaudrove Health Office conducted routine grading, hygiene, and safety compliance checks at Savusavu restaurants last week.

The Ministry of Health says two restaurants were issued ‘D’ ratings due to critical non-compliance and immediately served Closing Orders.

One restaurant completed the required corrective actions, was regraded, and has reopened.

The second establishment, a Chinese restaurant, has not yet met the required standards and remains closed.

Article continues after advertisement

To ensure compliance with the Food Establishment (Grading) Regulation 2012, both operators were thoroughly advised on the mandatory statutory steps governing closures and rectification.

They were also advised of their legal rights and obligations under Part 3 of the Regulation.