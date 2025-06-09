$14m to support Fiji's disability equity

[Photo: Josefa Sigavolavola]

Australia has committed over $14 million over the next four years to strengthen disability equity, gender equality, and social inclusion in Fiji.

The funding is delivered through Australia’s Gender Equity, Disability and Social Inclusion Program, which began implementation last year.

This follows the launch of the Guidebook on Employment for Persons with Disabilities in Fiji.

Speaking at the launch, Australia’s Counsellor for Human Development Emeline Cammack stated that the initiative reflects Australia’s commitment to removing barriers that prevent people with disabilities from participating equally.

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She adds the program adopts a “disability equity” approach, moving beyond basic inclusion by addressing structural barriers.

“The guidebook is a key activity supported by the program, partnering with the United Blind Persons of Fiji and the Fiji Disabled People’s Federation. The guidebook responds to a practical need to support employers in Fiji to better understand how to recruit, employ, retain, and support people with disabilities.”

The program is implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Women, organizations of persons with disabilities, women’s groups, older persons’ organizations, and other local development partners.

The investment supports Fiji’s national disability policies and reinforces employment as a pathway to dignity, financial independence, and full participation in society.