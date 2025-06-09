Police guard cane farms despite criticism

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says it is easy to criticize and mock officers and policing measures, but negativity will not hold them back.

He made the comments as the Force’s cane cutting operations got underway.

Tudravu is encouraging Divisional Police Commanders to adopt strategies that best suit their operational demands.

He says strategies differ depending on the area, and the main intent is to address concerns of burnt cane and police visibility within red spot areas known for burning.

Article continues after advertisement

Tudravu is urging the community to support farmers as harvesting begins.

“Whether the Divisional Police Commanders opt to deploy officers in a caravan, by horse patrol, or quick response teams, we should be supportive of the operations for the sake of the farmers who depend on the sugar industry for their livelihoods.”

Tudravu recognises law enforcement will continue to be used as a political football; however, for the greater good of the cane farming community, he urges political parties and communities to work together to ensure minimal disruptions to harvesting.

The Commissioner stresses they have received positive responses from farmers and will reassess deployment in accordance with operational demands.

Cane farm burnings are always a concern during the harvesting season, and Tudravu urges the public to report suspicious activities to 1681.