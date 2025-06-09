Our brand of rugby comes with a risk:Ikanivere

Pita Gus Sowakula on his way to score the first try against Wales.[Supplied]

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians will be better in their next match, according to captain Tevita Ikanivere, who also says they played their brand of rugby but failed to take their opportunities.

Sometimes risks come with rewards, and on some occasions it doesn’t go according to plan and Ikanivere says they’ll have to go again next week.

He says they were not patient either this morning, when they lost 39-24.

‘I think we want to play our brand of rugby but it comes with a risk, it’s about balance, it’s about when to keep and when to go and a bit more patient, I think if we were a bit more patient we would have got over the line, against a quality side like Wales if you are not patient it comes back to bite you’.

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Six-try Wales recorded consecutive international wins for the first time in three years.

Fiji managed tries from flanker Pita Gus Sowakula, number eight Elia Canakaivata and wing Selestino Ravutaumada, with fly-half Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula kicking nine points.

Fiji faces England next weekend at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool and Scotland at Murrayfield the following week.

In other results, the All Blacks beat France 34-32, the Wallabies lost 31-33 to Ireland, South Africa thrashed England 45-21, Scotland overcame Argentina 47-38, and Japan defeated Italy 27-10.