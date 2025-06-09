Six banned for anti-Ba Football behaviour

[Photo: Ba Football Association/FACEBOOK PAGE]

The Ba Football Association Board of Control has imposed an indefinite ban on six individuals from all league venues and football-related activities.

This decision follows what the board describes as persistent anti-Ba behaviour, malicious instigation, and the deliberate provocation of supporters.

Those named in the ban are Dr. Abdal Muizz Shaheed, Shai Singh, Ranji Lal, Varun Lal, Zoheb Ali and Reshu Lata.

In a statement, the association says the ban takes immediate effect and prevents the six individuals from entering any venue hosting Ba FA district or local league matches, as well as attending or participating in any event organised under the association.

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It says security personnel, gate marshals and law enforcement will monitor venues to ensure compliance.

The association adds that anyone found breaching the ban could be removed from the venue and may face criminal trespass proceedings.

It states that the decision was made to safeguard players, match officials and supporters, maintaining that football venues should remain safe and family-friendly environments.

Meanwhile, Ba Football Association also provided an update on legal proceedings involving Dr Abdal Muizz Shaheed, who appeared in the Lautoka Magistrates Court on Friday.

According to the association, Dr Shaheed has been charged with one count of causing harm by posting electronic communications under Section 24(1)(1A).

The association says the charge relates to allegations that between January 1 and February 16, 2026, he made Facebook posts concerning Ba FA president Praneel Dayal and the association’s administration.

The matter has been adjourned to July 17th.

The association says it remains committed to transparency, good governance and the development of football in Ba, adding that it will allow the court process to take its course while continuing to focus on football activities.

Ba FA also stated that it expects additional individuals to be charged in relation to the matter, although no further charges have been announced by the authorities at this stage.