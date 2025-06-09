Paul McCartney performs at Swift and Kelce wedding in New York

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Paul McCartney called upon a beloved Beatles ballad to mark the occasion of Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce.

The music legend was not only amongst the guests invited to attend the famous couple’s nuptials but also one of many superstars who took to the stage to perform at the Madison Square Garden-held reception. Making the event even more special, McCartney sang a Beatles song that he had not sung live since 1964, when the band was still together.

Per a report from PEOPLE, the 84-year-old sang the band’s No. 1 hit “I Want to Hold Your Hand” at the Friday, July 3 event.

“After the ceremony, Taylor’s mom Andrea invited everyone into the reception room where the stage was set up,” a source told the outlet, noting that the set also included a performance from Fleetwood Mac alum Stevie Nicks. According to setlist.fm, McCartney last performed the song live at a September 20, 1964, Beatles concert.

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Nicks’ taking to the MSG stage was previously reported by The New York Times and confirmed by wedding guests Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and George Stephanopoulos on Saturday morning’s broadcast of Good Morning America.

“We can confirm that, yes, Stevie Nicks did perform,” Roberts said, with Stephanopoulos adding that the wedding was like “a garden inside the Garden” and “as intimate as it could possibly be given that it was Madison Square Garden.”

Swift and McCartney have long discussed their admiration for one another. Back in 2020, they appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone for a story that saw them engage in a wide-ranging conversation about their fame and artistry.

When the issue dropped, Swift commended the Brit, writing on Instagram, “It only took one day to confirm what I had suspected for years: Paul McCartney is the loveliest person alive.”

More recently, the Beatles star was asked on BBC Sounds whether he had any advice to offer Swift when it comes to navigating global fame.

“You do see the parallel, you know the fame and the amount of fame— the worldwide fame that Taylor Swift has and that we had,” McCartney began, then with a chuckle said, “But I don’t think she needs any advice to tell you the truth.”

He added, “If she asked for it, I definitely would. I’m like the older brother to that generation, or more like the grandad, actually.”

News broke around 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday that Swift and Kelce were officially married, with signs popping up outside of MSG. Swift’s PR team subsequently confirmed via a statement that Adam Sandler officiated the wedding, the bride and groom wore Dior, and their siblings acted as the only members of the bridal party.X