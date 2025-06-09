Trump says US, EU have 'good chance' of reaching trade deal

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said there is a good chance that the United States and European Union would reach a trade agreement, citing three or four main sticking points.

Trump made the comment at the start of a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at his golf property in Turnberry, on Scotland’s western coast.”

Trump said the main sticking point was “fairness,” citing barriers to U.S. exports of cars and agriculture.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.