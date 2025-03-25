Trump pushes US claims to Greenland

[Source: Reuters]

President Donald Trump on Monday doubled down on his suggestion that the U.S. should take over Greenland as leaders from the semi-autonomous Danish territory criticized a planned trip there this week by a high-profile U.S. delegation.

“I think Greenland is going to be something that maybe is in our future,” Trump told reporters after a meeting with officials in his cabinet, saying it was important for U.S. national security.

Greenland’s outgoing Prime Minister Mute Egede called plans by the U.S. delegation to visit an American military base and attend a dog sled race a “provocation”, and said his caretaker government would not meet with the group.

Trump said his administration was working with “people in Greenland” who want something to happen, but did not elaborate.

“They’re calling us,” he said. “We’re not calling them.”

The U.S. visit, which runs from Thursday to Saturday, will be led by Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance, and include White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Trump has made U.S. annexation of Greenland a major talking point since his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., paid a private visit to the vast, mineral-rich island in January.

“Such interference is a breach of our democratic principles and shows a lack of respect for our self-determination,” Egede told local broadcaster KNR, adding Greenland’s allies needed to be more forceful in their statements.

“We have not yet seen any of our allies make a clear statement. And we need our friends among nations. That is why they must come out more clearly – there is no other way. The vague declarations must end.”

Naalakkersuisut, the Greenlandic government, is now in a caretaker phase following a March 11 parliamentary election won by the Democrats, a pro-business party that favours a slow approach to independence from Denmark.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, leader of the Democrats, called for political unity and criticized the timing of the U.S. visit during coalition talks with municipal elections due next week.

“We must not be forced into a power game that we ourselves have not chosen to be a part of,” Nielsen said on Monday.

Similarly, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Monday the visit was “problematic” and showed “a lack of respect“.

“These are not random tourists. And you sense it is a signal. It is a charm offensive to pull Greenland towards the United States,” Lokke Rasmussen told public broadcaster DR.

“There is no appetite for this neither in Greenland nor in the Kingdom (of Denmark) and it is therefore not good timing.”

Brian Hughes, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said the visit aimed to “build on partnerships that respect Greenland’s self-determination and advance economic cooperation“.

“This is a visit to learn about Greenland, its culture, history, and people and to attend a dogsled race the United States is proud to sponsor, plain and simple,” Hughes said.

