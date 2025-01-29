Trump orders end to federal support for gender affirming care for minors

A flag waves as people take part in the annual LGBTQ+ Capital Pride parade in Washington, U.S. [Source: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump issued an order on Tuesday to stop federal funding, sponsorship, promotion, assistance, for gender affirming care for children under age 19.

“It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures,” Trump’s executive order reads.