Trump leaves White House, transition begins

[Source: BBC]

Donald Trump has officially left the White House after meeting with President-elect Joe Biden to discuss the upcoming presidential transition.

During the traditional Oval Office meeting, both men expressed their hope for a “smooth” transition following a “tough” political campaign.

Biden greeted Trump with a handshake and a warm “welcome back.”

Article continues after advertisement

In Washington, Senate Republicans have elected John Thune as their new majority leader, succeeding the retiring Mitch McConnell.

Meanwhile, Trump has made key appointments for his second term. He has selected Elon Musk and Republican Vivek Ramaswamy to co-lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency.”

Additionally, Trump has nominated Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host and Army veteran, as Secretary of Defense, and John Ratcliffe as the new head of the CIA.

These appointments signal the early direction of Trump’s second presidency.