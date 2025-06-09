'They just kept killing': Eyewitnesses describe deadly crackdown in Iran

[Source: BBC]

“I saw it with my own eyes – they fired directly into lines of protesters, and people fell where they stood.”

Omid’s voice was shaking as he spoke, fearful of being traced.

Breaking the wall of silence between Iran and the rest of the world takes immense courage, given the risk of reprisals by the authorities.

Article continues after advertisement

Omid, in his early 40s and whose name we have changed for his safety, has been protesting on the streets of a small city in southern Iran over the past few days against worsening economic hardship.

He said security forces had opened fire at unarmed protesters in his city with Kalashnikov-style assault rifles.

“We are fighting a brutal regime with empty hands,” he said.

The BBC has received similar accounts of the crackdown by security forces following the widespread protests across the country last week.

Since then, internet access has been cut by the authorities, making reporting from Iran more difficult than ever.

BBC Persian is banned from reporting inside Iran by the government.

One of the largest nationwide anti-government protests took place on Thursday, the twelfth night of demonstrations.

Many people appear to have joined the protests on Thursday and Friday after calls from Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the last shah of Iran who was overthrown in the 1979 Islamic revolution.

The following day, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said: “The Islamic Republic will not back down.”

It appears that the worst bloodshed occurred after that warning as security forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps take their orders from him.

Iranian authorities accused the US and Israel of fomenting trouble and condemned “terrorist actions”, state media reported.

A young woman from Tehran said last Thursday felt like “the day of judgement”.

“Even remote neighbourhoods of Tehran were packed with protesters – places you wouldn’t believe,” she said.

“But on Friday, security forces only killed and killed and killed.

Seeing it with my own eyes made me so unwell that I completely lost morale. Friday was a bloody day.”

She said that, after Friday’s killings, people were afraid to go out and that many were now chanting from alleys and inside their homes.

Tehran was a battlefield, she said, with protesters and security forces taking positions and cover on the streets.

But she added: “In war, both sides have weapons. Here, people only chant and get killed. It is a one-sided war.”

Eyewitnesses in Fardis, a city just to the west of Tehran, said that on Friday, members of the paramilitary Basij force under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) suddenly attacked protesters after hours without a police presence on the streets.

The forces, who were in uniform and riding motorcycles, fired live ammunition directly at protesters, according to the witnesses.

Unmarked cars were also driven into alleys, with occupants shooting at residents who were not involved in the protests, they said.

“Two or three people were killed in every alley,” one witness alleged.

Those who have given accounts to BBC Persian say the reality inside Iran is hard for the outside world to imagine, and the death toll reported by international media so far only represents a fraction of their own estimates.

International news outlets are not allowed to work freely inside Iran and they are mostly relying on Iranian human rights groups who are active outside the country.

On Monday the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) said at least 648 protesters in Iran had been killed, including nine people under the age of 18.

Some local sources and eyewitnesses report very high numbers of people killed across different cities, ranging from several hundreds to thousands.

The BBC is currently unable to independently verify these figures and, so far, Iranian authorities have not provided official or transparent statistics on the number of deaths of protesters.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.