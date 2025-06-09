Thailand, Cambodia agree to hold immediate ceasefire talks

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trumpsaid on Saturday the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand had agreed to meet immediately to quickly work out a ceasefire, as he sought to broker peace after three days of fighting along their border.

Thailand’s acting prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, thanked Trump and said Thailand “agrees in principle to have a ceasefire in place” but “would like to see sincere intention from the Cambodian side.”

Phumtham was responding in a Facebook post to a series of social media posts by Trump during a visit to Scotland. Trump said he had spoken to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Phumtham and warned them that he would not make trade deals with either if the border conflict continued.

“Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace,” Trump wrote as he gave a blow-by-blow account of his diplomatic efforts.

Phumtham also said he had asked Trump “to convey to the Cambodian side that Thailand wants to convene a bilateral dialogue as soon as possible to bring forth measures and procedures for the ceasefire and the eventual peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

