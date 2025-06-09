Taiwan votes in major recall election closely watched by China

[Source: Reuters]

Voters in Taiwan were casting ballots on Saturday on whether to recall one-fifth of the island’s parliament, all from the major opposition party, in a move supporters hope will send a message to China and opponents say is an assault on democracy.

Taiwan’s government said the island’s largest-ever recall vote has faced “unprecedented” election interference by China, which claims the democratically governed island as its own, over Taiwan’s rejection.

The election could reshape the Taiwan legislature and present an opportunity for President Lai Ching-te’s Democratic Progressive Party to regain its majority.

While Lai won last year’s presidential election, the DPP lost its legislative majority. The opposition has flexed its muscles since then to pass laws the government has opposed and impose budget cuts, complicating efforts to boost defence spending in particular.

The political drama comes as China ramps up a military and diplomatic pressure campaign against Taiwan to assert the territorial claims that Lai and his government reject. Lai has offered talks with Beijing many times but been rebuffed. It calls him a “separatist”.

