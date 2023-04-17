Sudan crisis: Further fierce fighting as clashes spread

[Source: BBC News]

Fierce clashes have been reported across Sudan as fighting between rival armed factions continues to spread.

The escalation came on the second day of clashes between the army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries which have now left at least 59 dead.

The Sudanese army said it had taken hold of RSF bases in Port Sudan, Kasala, Kadaref, Demazin and Kosti.

The RSF claimed to occupy sites in Omdurman and Darfur, as well as Merowe Airport in the north.

But later accounts indicated that the army had regained control of the airport, with the military saying they were dealing with “small pockets of rebels”.