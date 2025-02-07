State of emergency declared for Santorini after quakes

[ Source: BBC ]

A state of emergency has been declared on the Greek island of Santorini after days of consecutive earthquakes.

It comes after a magnitude 5.2 tremor was recorded at 21:09 local time (19:09 GMT) on Wednesday between the Greek islands of Amorgos and Santorini, making it the strongest in recent days. It is estimated to have occurred at a depth of 5km.

The decree will be in effect until 3 March to “address the emergency needs and manage the consequences”, officials said.

More than 11,000 people have already left Santorini, with around 7,000 departing by ferry and 4,000 by air.