South Korea eyes non-binding deal to steer $350 bln U.S. investments

source: reuters

A top South Korean official said on Monday that the U.S. and South Korea had decided to establish a non-binding agreement to define the operation and structure of $350 billion in investment funds agreed as part of a July trade deal.

Seoul agreed with Washington last month on a trade deal to cut U.S. tariffs in exchange for pledging the investments, though differences emerged on how the sides interpreted details of the plan, including how profits would be distributed.

