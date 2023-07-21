World

Russia bombards Ukraine ports

Reuters

July 21, 2023 7:16 am

[Source: Reuters]

Russia jolted world grain markets with an escalation in the Black Sea.

Mounting a third straight night of air strikes on Ukrainian ports and issuing a threat against Ukraine-bound vessels to which Kyiv responded in kind.

At least 27 civilians were reported hurt in the air strikes on the ports, which set buildings ablaze and damaged China’s consulate in Odesa.

Article continues after advertisement

The United States said Russia’s warning to ships indicated Moscow might attack vessels at sea following Moscow’s withdrawal this week from a U.N.-brokered deal to let Ukraine export grain. The signals that Russia was willing to use force to reimpose its blockade of one of the world’s biggest food exporters set global prices soaring.

Moscow says it will not participate in the year-old grain deal without better terms for its own food and fertiliser sales. The United Nations says Russia’s decision threatens food security for the world’s poorest people.

The U.N. Security Council will meet on Friday over “the humanitarian consequences” of Russia’s withdrawal, said Britain’s U.N mission.

Kyiv is hoping to resume exports without Russia’s participation. But no ships have sailed from its ports since Moscow pulled out of the deal on Monday, and insurers have had doubts about whether to underwrite policies for trade in a war zone.

Since quitting the deal, Moscow has rained missiles down nightly on Ukraine’s two biggest port cities, Odesa and Mykolaiv. Thursday’s strikes appeared to be the worst yet.

Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper posted an image online of China’s consulate building with broken windows. It is located in Odesa’s city centre just across railway tracks from the port.

“The aggressor is deliberately hitting the port infrastructure – administrative and residential buildings nearby were damaged… It shows the enemy does not pay attention to anything,” Kiper said on Telegram.

The Chinese foreign ministry said the shock wave of the explosion “knocked down parts of the walls and window panes of the consulate… China is paying close attention to the relevant developments.”

In Mykolaiv, firefighters battled a huge blaze at a pink stucco residential building, blasted into a ruin. Several other residential buildings there were also damaged.

Moscow has described the port attacks as revenge for a Ukrainian strike on Russia’s bridge to Crimea on Monday. It said on Thursday its retaliatory strikes were continuing and it had hit all its targets in Odesa and Mykolaiv.

In its most explicit threat yet, Russia’s military announced it would deem all ships heading for Ukrainian waters from Thursday morning to be potentially carrying weapons, and their flag countries as parties to the war on the Ukrainian side. It said it was declaring parts of the Black Sea to be unsafe.

Kyiv responded on Thursday by announcing similar measures, saying it would consider vessels bound for Russia or Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory also to be carrying arms.

Washington called Russia’s threat a signal that Moscow might attack civilian shipping, and said Russia was also releasing new mines into the sea.

“We believe that this is a coordinated effort to justify any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea and lay blame on Ukraine for these attacks,” White House National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said.

Beijing made no immediate public mention of the incident at its consulate, which took place while Ukraine’s Economy Minister Taras Kachka was in China for the first high level Ukrainian visit since Russia’s invasion.

China said it told Kachka it was willing to expand imports of Ukrainian goods. Kyiv has long sought to persuade Beijing to distance itself from Moscow.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram that he had spoken with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and told him Ukraine was still ready to remain a guarantor of global food security.

The escalation comes as Kyiv reports a new attempt by Russia to return to the offensive in the northeast of Ukraine, where it says Moscow has massed 100,000 troops and hundreds of tanks.

On the front line near Kupiansk, a railway hub Ukraine recaptured last month, Stanislav, an artillery unit commander, said his forces had received newly issued cluster munitions, and could start firing them soon: “Maybe today or tomorrow”.

The United States started sending Ukraine cluster munitions this month, though many countries have banned them as a potential danger to civilians. Kyiv says the munitions, which contain scores of small bomblets that rain shrapnel over an area, could save lives if used in narrow circumstances to hasten the collapse of Russia’s front line.

Since last month, Ukrainian forces have been on the march in the east and the south, recapturing small amounts of territory in their first big counteroffensive since last year. But the going has been slow, with the Ukrainians yet to take on Russia’s main defensive lines.

The Black Sea escalation pushed U.S. wheat futures up on Thursday, after they jumped 8.5% on Wednesday, their fastest single-day rise since the initial days of Russia’s invasion in February last year.

Major grain importers in the Middle East and North Africa have reacted calmly however to the end of the safe shipping corridor, European commodity traders said, and there was no panic buying.

Both Ukraine and Russia are among the world’s biggest exporters of grain and other foodstuffs. The United Nations says withdrawing tens of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain from the market would cause worldwide shortages.

Russia, which shut Ukraine’s ports in the early months after its invasion, let them reopen a year ago under the grain deal, with Turkey and the United Nations supervising inspections of vessels with Russian participation.

A parallel deal offered guarantees for Russia’s own food and fertiliser exports. Moscow says this has not been fully implemented. Western countries say Russia has had no difficulty selling its food, which is exempt from financial sanctions.

Zelenskiy said in his nightly television address that Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s ports proved that “their target is not only Ukraine, and not only the lives of our people”.

Ferry service an issue with Rewa province

Qiliho's directive verbal, no formal communication: Witness

World Bank to help improve livelihoods

Polytech to enhance trade skills with Gandhinagar University

Dreketi Market upgrade brings relief to vendors

Minister clarifies allegations of mistreatment

Temporary closure for Voter Services Centres

New Evac Center for Nasuva Villagers

Alarming teenage pregnancy stats revealed

Qiliho alleged to have stopped USP investigation

Infants to two-year-olds amongst children battling cancer

India Outrage after Women paraded naked in the violence-hit State

Russia bombards Ukraine ports

Skipper excited to partner 'The Bus'

Possession key for Pearls

Tavua out to prove critics wrong

FRU adds Vision Motors to 'vuvale'

Iraq expels Swedish ambassador

Catley penalty gives Kerr-less Australia winning start

Ravalawa, Koroisau score in thriller

NZ makes perfect start in FIFA Women's World Cup

Tuisova doing well in midfield: Fekitoa

New Zealand shooter kills two on eve of Women's Soccer World Cup

Raiwalui to comment later on Ratuniyarawa

Pfizer plant in North Carolina damaged by tornado

TikTok Awards Night prioritizes charity

International events attract visitors to Fiji

Fiji FA to confirm top eight for BOG

Koroisau re-signs until 2026

EFL pays dividend

Sweden coach shares World Cup ambition

Spain's back-to-back Ballon d'Or winner ready for World Cup campaign

Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Koran burning plans

Harry Styles is up to his old charismatic tricks

Tourism sector continues upward trend

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth wish

FNU contributes to research network event

Fee-paid programs to boost migration opportunities for women

Serua cooperative receives new tractor

Tiny Pacific island Nauru declares disaster

Beyoncé helps choose the perfect wedding song

Witness confirms halting of USP investigation

RFMF Commander welcomes budget

Four debutants, Nayacalevu leads

World Bank prioritizes climate change issues

Fire at military base in Crimea

Nauqe overcomes setbacks

FCEF to establish MSME council

Meeting to discuss key factors in oral health

Influx of opportunities await at Women’s World Cup

Fifty years on, Bruce Lee’s legacy

Unhygienic restaurants alarm consumer watchdogs

Ratuniyarawa may not be part of RWC

Three killed in Auckland shootout

Shakespeare-fan King Charles celebrates 400 years

Record crowds expected as Women's World Cup kicks off despite Auckland shooting

Folau not named for Flying Fijians clash

Iconic doll has 'existential crisis'

Part of New Zealand's Auckland cordoned off after reports of shooting

In Mexico, tale of iconic king dazzles in Aztec opera

Europe battles heat and fires; sweltering temperatures scorch China, US

No need for excuses, Brazil changes work hours for Women's World Cup

Fourth witness to take stand in Bainimarama, Qiliho trial

A Minute With: Greta Gerwig on making 'Barbie' a surprising movie

Resilient human capital needed says Vosarogo

Donald Trump loses bid for new trial

US military scrambles to determine fate of soldier

Women’s World Cup starts tonight

Raiwalui impressed with Ikale Tahi

No coup says RFMF Commander

More than $30m investment to fight climate change

Weightlifting Fiji seeks support

Lomary aims to create history

260 percent surge in new HIV infections

Education Commission yet to finalize pending annual reports

Zhang retires in tears

Wearing Fiji Airways ID again feels surreal

Man cops jail term for rape

Fijian delegation to learn from Singapore

UK dedicates continued support to Fiji

Russia strikes Ukraine's Odesa port in 'hellish' attack - official

New players to be given a chance

Government needs support to achieve 8% growth

World Bank to assist Fiji’s health sector

Drikibau excited for World Cup experience

Heavy rain alert for parts of Fiji

Discipline a concern for Suva

Minister outlines Fiji’s commitment at UN Forum

Tonawai is new FCEF CEO

US soldier flees into North Korea in new crisis over the nuclear-armed state

HECF launches new brand

Nine match schedule released

Bayern Munich thrash amateur side 27-0 in pre-season game

Consumer watchdog issues alert on recruitment scam

Las Vegas police serve search warrant

Pacific churches reiterate support for West Papua

Hurdles world record holder Amusan charged with 'whereabouts' violation

Magnitude 6.5 quake felt in Central America

Rachel Zegler wants to be left out

Covid reaches third Tokelauan atoll

New single ‘Mind Your Business’ tease

Trump says he is a target in U.S. 2020 election probe

Healthy competition in Flying Fijians camp

Tudravu testifies in Bainimarama, Qiliho trial

Tawake credits support and good company

There will be no instability says PM

Multi-million dollar tourism deal sealed

Russia strikes Ukraine grain port after exiting export deal

Crimes against women and children worrisome

Go with confidence, President tells athletes

Minister admits security lapse at Vunato landfill

Outsource Fiji embarks on developing locals

Jason Aldean responds to backlash

Digitization of State Land processes

Eight legs in revamped World Sevens Series

U.S. hit by blazing heat, smoky air, tropical storm all at once

Charity Lawson, the latest ‘Bachelorette

Bougainville eruption

Saudi Arabia announces over $34m in grant aid

Former Barcelona defender Alba to sign for Inter Miami, says club president

PALM workers excel as certified firefighters

More negotiations held on IPEF

Kamikamica meets with ITC

Attorney-General plans citizen engagement

Raylan Givens back in the saddle

Samoa prisons could use drones to monitor inmates

Taylor Swift makes history

Russia strikes Ukraine grain port

U.S. soldier facing disciplinary action flees into North Korea

USP Council opted for BDO instead of FICAC: Witness

Rainibogi's golden triumph

October date for Labasa Extra experience 

FMA condemns comments by former PM

Dewes excited for coaching opportunity

FCCC steps up inspections and market surveys

Bua determined to secure a spot in Skipper Cup next year

Online course launched for BPO sector

Desegregation of data is crucial

MGM to face tough Naitasiri in Raluve final

United States chase more glory

MSME sector makes huge progress

First woman managing pro English men's team replaced

Fiji congratulated on successful budget delivery

Pacific Island police chiefs meet

Vingegaard deals Pogacar massive blow

Fiji scoops big at travel & leisure awards

‘From the red carpet, to the ICU’

RFK Jr's conspiracy theories and Republican supporters

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announce plans to divorce

Government announces plan to future-proof regions impacted by severe weather

Nasilasila draws inspiration from veterans

FICAC investigated mismanagement of funds at USP

No conviction for Naidu as he seeks answers

Vasu attends Melanesia Festival

Meet the first ‘Golden Bachelor’

Marist and Grammar final in U18 Southern Zone Deans

AHP launches initiative

Vosarogo meets World Bank Executive Director

Singh joins Vancouver Fiji Women's

1,200 children evacuated from summer camp as blaze nears

James Cameron denies Titanic submersible movie speculation

Thousands evacuated as typhoon hits southern China

Nawaka mourns chief passing

Minneapolis police agree to court-enforced reforms 3 years after George Floyd protests

Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy

Climate change plan will leave the UK unprepared, advisors warn

Extra benefits for supermarket staff

World reels from wildfires, floods as US and China discuss climate crisis

Miranda Lambert pauses concert to call out selfie-takers

Drug donanemab seen as turning point in dementia fight

Masi looks to fans for motivation

No idea about leaked report: Witness

Richard Naidu a free man

Inoke hopeful for Pacific Games

Duo sentenced for arson and aggravated burglary

Christopher Nolan and the ‘Oppenheimer’ cast discuss

Fiji Pearls set for World Cup

New Zealand to battle Australia in Christchurch, Wellington tests

60 former flight attendants set to soar soon

Yasawa to rebuild before Macuata match

Giants-Reds suspended with game tied in 8th

Australia's Victoria pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games

Engineers Fiji rejects building code draft

Pogacar and Vingegaard race alone

PIF emphasizes on nature-based solutions

Lille sign Iceland midfielder Haraldsson

Ministers overturn Lords changes

EFL approves sale of Leeds to 49ers group

Microsoft granted two-month pause of UK appeal over Activision deal

Motor-biking dog help hungry pups

Ukraine grain deal expires after Russia pulls out

Bilateral collaboration to enhance multi-ethnic affairs

Stakeholders join forces to enhance tourism

Rabuka receives new medal

Raiwaqa market upgraded

Netflix plans documentary series

Biden invites Israel's Netanyahu to US after lengthy delay

Vladimir Putin vows response after 'terrorist' attack on Crimea bridge

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Princess Diana's 'black sheep' jumper to be auctioned