Rhodes wildfire forces thousands of evacuations

[Source: Reuters]

Thousands of tourists and residents fleeing wildfires on the Greek island of Rhodes took refuge in schools and shelters, with many evacuated on private boats from beaches as flames threatened resorts and coastal villages.

Thousands spent the night on beaches and streets.

Tour operators Jet2, TUI and Correndon cancelled flights leaving for Rhodes, which lies southeast of mainland Greece and is famous for its beaches and historic sites. The fire left trees black and skeletal. Dead animals lay in the road near burnt-out cars.

The fire brigade said 19,000 people were moved from homes and hotels, calling it the biggest safe transport of residents and tourists Greece has carried out.

British holidaymaker Chris Freestone said TUI had not put on enough coaches for the 800 people at Labranda, the hotel where he was staying, and guests were sent several times to the beach to wait for boats that did not arrive.

TUI said its teams were doing everything they could to support customers and had sent in additional staff in what it called “a difficult and evolving situation”.

Another holidaymaker, Fay Mortimer from Cheshire in northern England, said she and her 15-year-old daughter were now safe, but the experience had been terrifying.

Fires are common in Greece but climate change has led to more extreme heatwaves across southern Europe and many parts of the world.

Greece’s civil protection agency warned of a very high risk of wildfires on Sunday in almost half of the country, where temperatures were expected to hit 45 Celsius (113 Fahrenheit).

A fire brigade official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the wildfires on Rhodes have affected 10% of the hotels situated in the central and southeast parts of the island, which is Greece’s third most populated island. The north and western parts were not affected.

Coastguard vessels and private boats carried more than 3,000 tourists from beaches on Saturday after a major wildfire, which has burned for nearly a week, rekindled in the southeast of the island.

Many people fled hotels when huge flames reached the seaside villages of Kiotari, Gennadi, Pefki, Lindos, Lardos and Kalathos. Crowds gathered in streets under a red sky while smoke hung over deserted shorelines.

Another British tourist, John Bancroft, 58, praised the islanders for helping the tourists and said police had ordered the owner of the Cosmas Maris hotel in Lardos to evacuate after the blaze reached a nearby treeline.

In Lindos, famed for an acropolis on a massive rock within medieval walls, a blaze charred the hillside and buildings.

Thanasis Virinis, a vice mayor of Rhodes, told Mega television on Sunday that between 4,000 and 5,000 people were in temporary accommodation, calling for donations of essentials such as mattresses and bedclothes.

Evacuees were taken to conference centres and school buildings, where they were given food, water and medical assistance, authorities said.

One pregnant woman and another person were hospitalised, fire brigade spokesperson Ioannis Artopoios said.