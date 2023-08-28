Putin tells India PM Modi he will not attend Delhi summit

[Source: BBC News]

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will not attend the G20 Summit in Delhi next month.

India is hosting this year’s summit, which will be held in the capital Delhi from 9-10 September.

Putin rang Modi and told him that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would attend the summit on his behalf.

The two leaders also discussed several “regional and global issues of mutual concern”, India said in a statement.

A Russian government spokesperson had said last week that Putin would not attend the summit as he had a “busy schedule”.

The G20 includes the world’s 19 wealthiest countries plus the European Union. India currently holds the G20 presidency, which rotates annually between members.