Putin critic Alexei Navalny has 19 years added to jail term, West condemns Russia

Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link from the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov during a court hearing to consider an appeal against his prison sentence in Moscow, Russia [Source: Reuters]

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny had an extra 19 years in a maximum security penal colony added to his jail term on Friday in a criminal case which he said afterwards was designed to cow the Russian people into political submission.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest domestic critic, is already serving sentences totalling 11-1/2 years on fraud and other charges that he says are also bogus. His political movement has been outlawed and declared “extremist”.

A court at his IK-6 penal colony in Melekhovo, about 235 km (145 miles) east of Moscow, on Friday brought to a close his trial on six separate charges, including inciting and financing extremist activity and creating an extremist organisation.

Unconfirmed Russian media reports said that Navalny, now 47, would be 74 years old by the time he got out of prison in 2050.

Navalny said in a statement on social media released via his lawyers and supporters that he was facing a life sentence behind bars unless the current authorities fell first.

“Nineteen years in a maximum security penal colony. The number does not matter. I understand perfectly well that, like many political prisoners, I am serving a life sentence. Where the life sentence is measured by the length of my life or the length of the life of this regime,” said Navalny.

“The sentencing number is not for me. It’s for you. You, not me, are being frightened and deprived of the will to resist. You are being forced to surrender your Russia without a fight to the gang of traitors, thieves and scoundrels who have seized power. (President Vladimir) Putin must not achieve his goal. Do not lose the will to resist.”

State prosecutors had asked for 20 years.

The charges relate to his role in his now defunct movement inside Russia, which the authorities accused of trying to foment a revolution by seeking to destabilise the socio-political situation.

The U.S. State Department called the verdict “an unjust conclusion to an unjust trial”, while the European Union condemned what it called another politically motivated ruling and called for Navalny’s immediate release.

A small group of Navalny supporters had gathered outside the penal colony but were not let in to hear the verdict.

The audio feed from the court, where the trial had been held behind closed doors in the prison’s sports hall, was so poor that it was practically impossible to make out what the judge, Andrei Suvorov, was saying.

Journalists were not let into the courtroom but able to watch proceedings on CCTV.