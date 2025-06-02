World

Polish presidential election too close to call

June 2, 2025 3:05 pm

Source: BBC

A second exit poll in Poland’s presidential election has indicated that conservative historian Karol Nawrocki is ahead with 50.7% of the vote over Warsaw’s liberal mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski with 49.3%.

The second exit poll sensationally overturned the result of an exit poll published immediately after voting ended that put Trzaskowski ahead with a narrow lead of 50.3% to Nawrocki’s 49.7%.

The official result is due to be published on Monday morning, the head of the state electoral commission said.

Article continues after advertisement

Trzaskowski had already claimed victory after the first exit poll indicated he was the winner.

“We won,” he said. “We won, although the phrase ‘razor’s edge’ will forever enter the Polish language and politics,” he added.

His wife, Malgorzata, jokingly told the crowd, “I’m close to having a heart attack”.

Trzaskowski promised to reach out to voters who supported his opponent. I will be a president for all Polish women and men,” he said.

Nawrocki, meanwhile, told his supporters after the result of the first exit poll that it was too close to call.

“Let’s not lose hope for this night. We will win during the night, the difference is minimal. I believe that we will wake up tomorrow with President Karol Nawrocki,” he said.

Poland’s president is a largely ceremonial role with limited influence on foreign policy and defence, but they can veto legislation and Donald Tusk’s pro-EU coalition government lacks a big enough parliamentary majority to overturn it.

The current conservative incumbent president, Andrzej Duda, has used his powers to prevent Prime Minister Tusk delivering key campaign promises including removing political influence from the judiciary and liberalising the country’s strict abortion law.

If Trzaskowski’s victory is confirmed that obstacle would be removed and would allow Tusk to cement Poland’s place in the European mainstream.

However, Tusk also faces opposition from within his own coalition from the conservative Peoples’ Party on issues including abortion and legalising civil partnerships.

A victory for national conservative Karol Nawrocki, who is supported by opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, would mean continued conflict between the government and president.

It would also re-energise PiS, which lost power 18 months ago, giving the party the belief that it can go on to win parliamentary elections in 2027.

Both candidates support continued assistance for neighbouring Ukraine, although Nawrocki has said he opposes its entry into Nato and the EU for now while Russia continues its war of aggression.

Both men differ over their approach to the EU. Trzaskowski, a former Europe minister, supports Tusk’s vision of a Poland at the heart of the European mainstream, influencing decisions through strong relations with Germany and France.

A deputy leader of Tusk’s Civic Platform, he has served as Warsaw mayor since 2018.

He’s the son of a famous Polish jazz pianist, speaks several languages and is viewed by some voters as a member of the country’s liberal elite who is out of touch with ordinary Poles.

According to the CBOS polling company, Trzaskowski’s typical voter is aged 30-40 years old, is relatively well off with left-liberal views and is open to LGBTQ+ and migrants’ rights. They tend to live in large cities and have positive views of the EU.

Some voters said he tried to “artificially” present himself as a candidate who values patriotism. During the campaign, he has taken a much tougher line against illegal migration, something Tusk started to do before winning power in 2023 and he has volunteered to do basic military training.

Nawrocki, 42, supports a strong sovereign Poland and does not want the country to cede any more powers to Brussels. He opposes the EU’s climate and migration policies. He’s a conservative Catholic that prioritises traditional family values.

He was relatively unknown nationally before he was selected by opposition party PiS to be their “unofficial” candidate.

A keen amateur boxer and footballer, he often posted images of himself working out, allowing PiS to present him as a strong candidate who would stand up for ordinary Poles and the country’s national interests.

A fan of President Donald Trump, he flew to Washington during the campaign for an extremely brief meeting to get a thumbs-up photo of himself with the American president in the Oval Office.

During the campaign he was attacked by the government and media for being morally unfit to be the country’s president, but the allegations did not diminish his support during the last week of campaigning.

During a presidential debate, Nawrocki said that he, like most Poles, owned one apartment. That turned out to be a lie.

Nawrocki was accused of taking advantage of a vulnerable senior citizen to acquire his council flat at a huge discount in exchange for promises of care that were unfulfilled. Following the scandal, Nawrocki said he would donate the flat to charity but always denied the accusation.

Polish news website Onet.pl accused Nawrocki of helping to arrange sex workers for guests at the luxury Grand Hotel in the Baltic seaside resort of Sopot when he worked there as a security guard.

The story was based on anonymous sources, but Onet.pl said the witnesses had sworn they would repeat the allegations under oath in court. Nawrocki called the story a pack of lies and said he would sue the website.

His opponents portrayed him as a football hooligan who admired gangsters and neo-Nazi ultras. Nawrocki did not deny taking part in hooligan brawls as a younger man, calling them “noble fights”. He has also said these allegations were an attempt to smear his reputation.

Some Nawrocki voters told me they did not believe certain stories about him, saying they were inventions of the mainstream Trzaskowski-supporting media.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

60 witnesses to testify in drug trial

Tourism Fiji announces Hill’s departure

Fiji launches gender barrier assessment for peacekeeping

Ministry urged to fast track implementation of spot checks

Leaders call to teach Fijian history in schools

VLR to help tackle housing crisis: Yabaki

Court forfeits over $52,000 from former RFMF Chief of Staff

Nurse shortage persists with over 800 roles vacant

Two killed in separate road accidents

Fiji leads regional dialogue on digital security

Raw recordings emerge in Malimali probe

Red Cross says at least 21 killed and dozens shot in Gaza aid incident

Golf Classic starts tomorrow

Golf Classic starts tomorrow

Polish presidential election too close to call

UK to build up to 12 new attack submarines

Russia and Ukraine step up the war on eve of peace talks

Labasa’s newest hotel set to officially open this month

Katonibau urges Fiji Rugby to support free education for ex-reps

FACT semis locked after fierce pool battles

Man in custody following Colorado attack that FBI says was targeted

Youth leaders unite in Suva for FIBA’s global basketball programme

Gaza ministry says Israel kills more than 30 aid seekers, Israel denies

Punjab Kings set up IPL final against RCB

Aust could take Trump tariffs to world trade umpire

Musetti swings past Rune into French Open quarter-finals

Fiji U20 under Jackson's radar

Google says it will appeal online search antitrust decision

Athletics Fiji appeals for support

FTA makes bold demand to government

Agriculture fuels export boom

Suva to meet Rewa in FACT semi-finals

Businesses warned of rising cyber scams

Rotuma cultural handicrafts displayed in top Museum

Indonesia quarry collapse kills 19, search continues for victims trapped under rubble

Trial to begin for nine major drug bust case

New strategy to unify iTaukei empowerment efforts

Djokovic seeks landmark 100th win at French Open

Two dead and 500 arrested in France during PSG win celebrations

Russia and Ukraine step up the war on eve of peace talks

Solar lights bring brighter future to off-grid schools

Suva wins; Nadi out of FACT

Stranger Things final season dates revealed

FICAC suspensions unlawful without JSC advice: Clarke

Emmy-winning actress Valerie Mahaffey dies

Ba wins against Navua, sets Rewa for semifinals

Sean Combs’ longtime friend on why he thinks ‘Diddy’ will testify

Bridges collapse in 2 Russian regions bordering Ukraine, 7 dead

Inoke ready to tackle Decathlon in Palau

Break the silence now: FWRM

AI and new tech transforming heart care

One dies in early morning Tailevu crash

Todd Chrisley vows justice reform fight

Fiji FA takes swift action on poor officiating

No internet access to access government assistance, farmers say

Rosie O'Donnell joins 'and just like that'

Lautoka beats Rewa, secures semifinal spot

US-Europe tensions surface at Shangri-La dialogue as Asia strategy splits

The Weeknd's new film Hurry Up Tomorrow is a bizarre vanity project

Stallion satisfied with tournament performance

IAEA report finds Iran conducted secret nuclear work

Nadroga stuns Labasa, setting up dramatic semifinal decider

Hamas seeks changes in US Gaza proposal

Sydney Sweeney sells bathwater soap

PM pledges better access to lupus medications and care

Austin Brown Embraces Musical Legacy

Fiji Police, AFP hold talks to advance trust reforms

Turaga set to boost Fiji's medal hopes at Pacific Mini Games

We can never win with that much ill-discipline: Ikanivere

Navua anticipates risky challenge against unburdened Ba

Two players test positive on Fiji FACT day two

New-look PSG make history on emotional night for Luis Enrique

AI enhances GP workflow, says Bancroft

Kawakawa and Donu ban starts today

Supreme Court clears way for Trump’s aggressive deportation agenda

Suge Knight urges Diddy to testify

Paris jewish sites vandalized in suspected hate crime

‘Hamilton’ original Broadway cast reuniting for Tony Awards

Gaza aid trucks rushed by desperate and hungry crowds

Police shift focus to Narcotics Bureau strength

Strict checks in place for medical registration

Fiji FACT semifinal race heats up

Rewa aims to improve pace of the game

$16M in assets unverified before 2019: NFA

Israeli attack near aid delivery point kills 30 in Rafah

Over 2000 take advantage of free eye check-up

Yasawa Netball officially launched

Australian-helmed body horror slapped with copyright lawsuit

Heartbreak season end for Drua

Taylor Swift finally owns all her music

Fierce Navua, Rewa battle ends in draw

MBHS & Drasa dominate national swimming championship

Doidoi's solo strike earns Labasa three points

Syrian Kurdish commander in touch with Turkey, open to meeting Erdogan

Golden Globes add Podcast Award category

Cecily Strong and Colin Jost make surprise cameos in ‘SNL’ cold open

Ukraine keeps Russia guessing over talks

Drua brace for "tough game" against Reds

West plans to push IAEA board to find Iran in breach of duties

Period poverty still a reality, says Singh

Moses double in Suva win

Puleiwai "willing to come back" and join FICAC

Player tests positive on Fiji FACT day one

Officers train for UN peacekeeping in Australia

Silktails suffer narrow home defeat to Bulldogs

Offside row as Ba crashes out of Fiji FACT

Corporate Trusts for Community Impact

Fiji FA clarifies Musa election issue

Mudunasoko breaks record in farewell swim

China bristles at Macron linking Ukraine defence to Taiwan threats

'Thunderbolts' kicks off moviegoing summer with $162 million worldwide

Germany hopes for EU deal on sending failed asylum seekers to third countries

Australia's emissions rose in 2024

Faizan Zaki, 13, crowned US National Spelling Bee champion

FSSRU season delayed as interim committee steps in

Malakai Singh answers Nadi's call for FACT

AG dismissal won't halt work: Seruiratu

UniFiji medical lecturers are highly qualified: VC

Skills training needs more value: Sen

Australia's defence minister urges greater military openness from China

Kwong breaks two swimming records

Rye eyes medal as competition heats up

Do something new, or stay home : Clint Eastwood

Possible new dwarf planet spotted near the edge of the solar system

Coogler's 'Sinners' brings cinematic spotlight

China hits back after Trump claims it is 'violating' tariff truce

Ikanivere says team is confident heading into final clash

Doctors urged to embrace AI responsibly

Buyers losing trust on farmers

‘All the love of my whole life’: Illona Valette

Low-scoring start to Fiji FACT

MSAF admits past record gaps

60/100 performance from Rewa says Singh

Hosts Suva and Labasa share points in stalemate

MBHS and Drasa Avenue shine on day one of swimming competition

Captain Hughes gets the job done

Katy Perry became the Hot and Cold popstar

Exclusive: Trump aims to exceed first term's weapons sales to Taiwan, officials say

Spike Lee on the collision of his two passions

Nalaubu's late strike secures draw for Navua

Leung's position "Untenable" following inquiry: Rabuka

Fiji FACT opener ends in stalemate

Police address viral video of officer in family dispute

Police investigate drowning incident

Fuel and gas prices to decrease across Fiji

Playing for Fiji would be an honour: Komaitai

At UN, US says Russia's Putin should take Ukraine ceasefire deal

Celebration in Labasa hailed a resounding success

Met Gala 2025 key moments, from Diana Ross to A$AP Rocky confirming Rihanna's pregnancy

Fiji backs regional unity at China talks

Men's Indoor Volleyball team pulls out of Mini Games

US proposes 60-day ceasefire for Gaza

Trump's tariffs to remain in effect after appeals court grants stay

US says that Israel accepts Gaza ceasefire plan

South Korea's presidential election set to reshape policies for key U.S. ally

"True son of Fiji", Raisuqe honored at emotional funeral

Dior shows Maria Grazia Chiuri's cruise collection in Rome

Trump's sweeping tariffs

Musa wins Fiji FA VP election

Pratap is the new Fiji FA VP south

Fiji and China forge landmark rugby partnership in Beijing

Two medals down and three to go for Wise

Rabuka urges TLTB to honour Ratu Sukuna’s Legacy

AG Leung removed from office

RFMF writes to Tikoduadua over COI report concerns

Chiefs endorse vernacular teaching in early grades

Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio join martial arts forces in 'Karate Kid

New West Bank settlements despite sanctions threat

Israel announces major expansion of settlements in occupied West Bank

Billie Eilish takes top prize at American Music Awards

Stolz fulfils dream with Fijiana 15s selection

Navua finds renewed spirit with high chief's support

Busy public holiday for Fiji FA

Ratu Sukuna's vision laid Fiji's modern foundation

Khan embraces Sukuna’s legacy for a united Fiji

Concerns raised over underqualified medical lecturers

Rice farming gains support

Schools swim showdown kicks off

18 as young Bombers gun Nate Caddy kicks overhead goal

Malimali's file sent to Police, Rokoika is acting FICAC Commissioner 

Malimali suspended, Fotofili's appointment revoked

Fiji FACT tickets soar as tournament nears

We’ll do the talking in the pool

Father on coaching bench, son on opposite side of field

Stronger tobacco controls could save Fiji $32 million

Tui Bua warns of rising drug and HIV cases

Viljoen to depart Fiji Airways for Air Mauritius

Farmers demand fair access to overseas markets

GCC funds development of RSMS playground

Sanitation upgrade for Yasawa school

China’s efforts promote PICs corporation

Fiji gathers sugar insights in Costa Rica

US court blocks Trump's tariffs, says president exceeded his authority

Over 80 undocumented foreigners deported: Naupoto

Fijian U20 sharpening the blueprint

Ratu Sukuna laid Fiji’s foundation, says GCC Chair

Confidence over pressure for Suva

Calls grow to prioritize culture and language in schools

Qereqeretabua emphasizes 'Four Fully Respects' in Fiji-China ties

Koroi fulfills family dream with national call-up