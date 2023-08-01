Marshall Islands end US Compact hold-out

[Source: RNZ News]

When an 11th hour appeal for more nuclear test compensation by Marshall Islands leaders fell flat in the United States Congress in mid-July.

The government endorsed a stalled funding agreement ending a seven-month hold-out.

The agreement, announced Friday by Marshall Islands chief negotiator Phillip Muller, puts Washington on track to complete security and economic agreements with three north Pacific nations viewed as critical to US defense posture in the Pacific islands.

Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia had both signed off in May on new funding agreements as part of their Compacts of Free Association with Washington.

But Marshall Islands leaders were unhappy with the US response to the ongoing health and environmental problems from the 67 nuclear weapons tests at Bikini and Enewetak atolls.

But with Palau and the FSM already endorsing their new 20-year Compact funding packages, the Marshall Islands was the odd man out, with the 30 September end of all US funding and federal programs looming large on the horizon – and concern rising over the possible need to begin tapping into the Marshall Islands Compact Trust Fund that numerous evaluations say is not yet at an adequate level to support withdrawals.

Following hearings in the US Senate and House of Representatives in mid-July, Muller briefed the country’s Cabinet and the Compact Negotiation Committee (CNC), recommending the Marshall Islands accept the Compact funding agreement as outlined in the controversial memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed in January.