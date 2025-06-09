North Korea says Trump must accept new nuclear reality

[Source: Reuters]

North Korea said on Tuesday the United States must accept that reality has changed since the countries’ summit meetings in the past, and no future dialogue would end its nuclear programme, state media KCNA reported.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who is believed to speak for his brother, said she conceded that the personal relationship between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump “is not bad.”

