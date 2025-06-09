Auckland airport welcomes regulator’s decision that airport probe unnecessary

[Source: Reuters]

Auckland International Airport (AIA.NZ), said it welcomed the New Zealand Commerce Commission’s decision not to launch a formal inquiry into airport regulation as Air New Zealand (AIR.NZ), had requested.

The country’s flagship carrier had in 2024 called for an inquiry, raising concerns over Auckland Airport’s redevelopment plans and its proposal to partly fund the project through higher airline charges, while arguing that the airport’s pricing framework lacked sufficient regulatory oversight.

The competition regulator said on Monday it had concluded that such a move was unnecessary and could add costs to the sector.

The airport operator is undertaking a 10-year NZ$5.7 billion ($3.31 billion) infrastructure programme aimed at boosting capacity and improving customer experience.

“Air New Zealand’s claims about the cost of future infrastructure are speculative.

They’ve relied on conjecture to put a cost on our draft master plan”, said Auckland Airport Chief Executive Carrie Hurihanganui.

