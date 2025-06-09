Minister pushes land diversification

Minister for Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna is urging sugarcane farmers to make better use of idle farmland through diversification into other agricultural activities.

He says many sugarcane fields are currently left unused instead of being used for alternative farming purposes that could generate income.

Tunabuna says a new small-scale farming system allows livestock to be raised on limited land, helping to increase income and reduce pressure on farmers.

He adds that idle land can also be used for vegetable farming and livestock production.

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The minister notes that overall farm diversification remains low and says greater use of land for multiple farming activities could improve farmers’ livelihoods.