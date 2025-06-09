Squad named for Vanuatu friendlies

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Fiji national football team will head into a new phase of development after head coach Stephane Auvray named a provisional 21-member squad for two international friendlies.

Their first one is against Vanuatu national football team for the upcoming FIFA international window in Port Vila.

The June fixtures are set to serve as a key assessment opportunity for Auvray, who continues to refine and build the national programme with a long-term focus toward 2029.

Auvray said the camp will be used primarily to evaluate players he has not yet worked with since taking charge.

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“The main objective is to review the players who have not yet had the opportunity to play under me . At last year’s MSG, I did not personally select the squad, so this is the first time I have the chance to do so.”

He added that while he is familiar with some players through Bula FC, others remain relatively unknown to his system.

“Obviously, I already know some players through Bula FC, but there are others I have not worked with or trained before. I want to allow those players to be seen and to represent the national team.”

Auvray stressed that the national side is still in a building phase, urging supporters to temper expectations as the focus remains on long-term growth rather than immediate results.

“We’re building the team just like we’ve done with Bula FC. The difference is that we’re going to see each other two or three times a year. So, I don’t want fans to expect us to play those games trying to come back with a result.”

He said 2026 would be used largely as an evaluation year, with attention firmly fixed on future competitions.

“What we want is to perform in the big competitions, and the biggest one will be in 2029.”

The coach also highlighted the importance of integrating Bula FC players into the national setup, saying their familiarity with his methods would help accelerate development.

“The players know how I work; they know what we’re looking for and the ideas we’re trying to share with them. Hopefully, in terms of culture and mindset, they will pull the other players towards those expectations.”

With a short preparation window, Auvray said the coaching staff would avoid overloading players tactically and instead focus on structure while allowing creativity.

“We did not start the camp yet, so I hope I will be impressed during the training sessions. I’ve watched a game last weekend and I’ve seen a very interesting player, so I hope that he will confirm during the training camp. And then we have players like Maikah, obviously, who is just 17. I’m going to try to keep giving him an environment where he can grow and express himself.”

The squad will enter camp in Ba on Sunday before departing for Vanuatu for the two-match series.

The provisional squad is:

1. Melvin Prakash (GK)

2. Ilisoni Logaivau

3. Asivorosi Rabo

4. Scott Wara

5. Gabiriele Matainisiga

6. Semi Nabenu

7. Lekima Gonerau

8. Praneel Naidu

9. Ivan Kumar

10. ⁠Tevita Warainivalu

11. Ryan Naresh

12. Maikah Dau

13. Josaia Sela

14. ⁠Setaraki Hughes

15. Solayman Mohammed

16. Roy Krishna

17. Rusiate Doidoi

18. Zachariah Harang

19. Ibraheem Afazal

20. Etonia Dogalau

21. Isikeli Sevanaia (GK)