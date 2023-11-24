Muslims in shock over anti-Islam party's Dutch poll win

People walk past shops in Kanaleneiland, an immigrant-dominated area of the central Dutch city of Utrecht [Source: Reuters]

Dutch Muslims expressed shock on Thursday at the election win of far-right populist Geert Wilders, who has previously called for mosques and the Koran to be banned in the Netherlands.

Wilders and his Freedom Party (PVV) beat all predictions on Wednesday night by winning 37 seats out of 150 in the Dutch parliament, well ahead of a Labour/Green combination and the outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservatives.

Muslims make up around 5% of he Dutch population of almost 18 million people.

Mehdi Koc, a 41-year-old insulation installer, said he was shocked by the swing to the PVV, while Taheri said the vote sent different messages to Muslims, although the overwhelming emotion was of disappointment.

However, Taheri, a member of the Labour party, said he could not really separate that from all the “nasty things” Wilders had said about banning headscarves and closing mosques.

After his surprise win, Wilders said he wanted to be prime minister for all Dutch people, but that appeared to do little to assuage concerns about what he might do later.

Some in the Netherlands think that the Dutch system of coalition government means Wilders will have to compromise on his most radical views, as political analysts also predict.