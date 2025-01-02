Montenegro shooting incident leaves at least ten dead, including two children

[Source: Reuters]

A gunman in Montenegro killed at least ten people, including two children, after opening fire on Wednesday inside a restaurant in the historical capital of Cetinje and then going outside and continuing to shoot, according to police and local media reports.

Montenegrin Vijesti TV said a brawl at the restaurant preceded the shooting, with a number of people killed on the premises. The gunman, who remained at large, then left the restaurant, shooting and killing two children on the street, news portal CDM reported.

A police spokeperson said at least four people were killed.

In a live TV broadcast from outside a medical centre, Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic called the incident a “terrible tragedy” and declared three days of national mourning.

He did not mention the number of casualties, but said four people had been transferred to a hospital in Podgorica, the capital, for surgery.

“It seems that according to the first information … the perpetrator did not have the background of someone who is a member of organised crime groups. There was a brawl where pistols were used,” Spajic said.

Montenegro’s president, Jakov Milatovic, also reacted to the attack. “I am stunned and horrified with the tragedy in Cetinje. … We are praying and hoping for the recovery of the wounded,” Milatovic said in a statement.

Cetinje was eerily quiet and snow-covered streets were literally empty except for law enforcement on Wednesday.

Special police and anti-terrorist units searching for the suspect fanned out to hills. Cetinje sits in a shallow valley surrounded by rugged mountains.

Montenegro police sent special units to the area and urged people to remain inside their homes. Footage showed police cordoning off a neighbourhood with lamposts twinkling with festive lights.

“All available police units are on the ground, undertaking activities within their jurisdiction” to apprehend the suspect, Montenegro’s Police Directorate said in a statement.

Mass shootings are comparatively rare in Montenegro, which has a deeply rooted gun culture.