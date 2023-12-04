Man stabs four to death in New York's Queens, police shoot him dead

[Source: Reuters]

A man wielding a steak knife killed four members of his extended family, including two children, at a home in the Queens borough of New York City.

He committed the offence early yesterday before being shot dead by police.

The New York City Police Department says a girl called to report the incident saying “her cousin is killing her family members”.

The suspect, a 38-year-old, stabbed two police officers who responded to the scene.

One of the officers then shot him dead, they added.

The suspect had previously been arrested over a domestic violence incident.

The four people stabbed to death included a 12-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, a 44-year-old woman and a man in his 30s.

The 11-year-old was found in front of the house, while the other three were found inside bedrooms.