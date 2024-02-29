Lula says he wants to resume diplomatic presence in Caribbean nations

[Source: Reuters]
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he wanted Brazil to resume having a diplomatic presence in Caribbean countries.
Lula made his remarks at the regional Caribbean Community summit in Guyana’s capital, Georgetown.
The leftist leader said Brazil would make a contribution this year to the Caribbean Development Bank and that one of his country’s policy priorities was “the connection between Brazil, Guyana, Suriname and Venezuela.”
