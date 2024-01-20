Key Israeli war leader challenges Netanyahu over Gaza strategy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [Source: Reuters]
A key member of Israel’s war cabinet has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of not telling the truth about the country’s military goals in Gaza.
Gadi Eisenkot – whose son was killed fighting in Gaza – said those advocating “absolute defeat” of Hamas were not “speaking the truth”, after Netanyahu publicly rejected the US push for a future Palestinian state and insisted the offensive would continue “until complete victory”.
The retired general also says Netanyahu shared “sharp and clear responsibility” for failing to protect his country on 7 October and urged fresh elections, saying there was “no trust” in Israel’s current leadership.
Hamas killed around 1,300 people and took 240 hostages in their surprise attack on southern Israel.