World

Israeli forces kill two Palestinian teens in escalating West Bank violence

Reuters

November 22, 2025 9:00 am

Source: Reuters

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian teenagers during an overnight raid on a town near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, residents said, as violence surges in the territory with a growing number of dead.

Forces shot Sami Ibrahim Mashaikha, 16, and Amr Khaled Al-Marboua, 18, in Kfar Aqab and both later died of their wounds, according to the health ministry in the Palestinian Authority that exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank.

The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported that Israeli forces had raided Kfar Aqab overnight, deploying forces to the streets and on top of the town’s buildings before opening fire.

Article continues after advertisement

Israel Police said in a statement that its forces opened fire at four people who, it said, had posed an immediate threat during an operation in the Kfar Aqab area. The individuals were evacuated by medical teams, the police said.

The operation, according to police, was aimed at what it described as “hostile elements seeking to harm security forces and provoke violent disorder”. Police came under attack by stone-throwing and fireworks during the operation, it said.

Heavy gunfire was also heard, police said, though its source was not identified.

While an October 10 ceasefire has largely ended the war in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants, the West Bank is experiencing increasing violence.

Palestinians have faced tightening military restrictions over the past two years, curbing their freedom of movement. Attacks on Palestinians by Israeli settlers have also escalated.

Overnight, settlers attacked communities near Nablus, setting fire to properties in Huwara and Abu Falah, residents there said.

The Israeli military said that soldiers responded to reports overnight of Israeli civilians hurling rocks toward Palestinian vehicles and setting fire to property in the Huwara area.

Israeli soldiers carried out searches in the area but found no suspects, the military said in a statement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he would meet with cabinet ministers to ensure that Israelis involved in attacks on Palestinians are brought to justice, calling those responsible a “small, extremist group”.

Videos widely shared on social media have shown dozens of settlers, often wielding wooden clubs and sometimes guns, attacking Palestinian West Bank communities in recent months.

Israeli forces have killed six Palestinian minors, aged under 18, in the West Bank so far this month, according to a Reuters tally.

In one incident near Ramallah, where the Palestinian Authority is based, the military said that two 16-year-old youths had hurled petrol bombs at a civilian road.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the claim. The military released a grainy nine-second video that it said showed the two teenagers throwing the petrol bombs. The military declined to release the full video or answer questions about why the soldier chose to open fire rather than attempt an arrest.

On Tuesday, Palestinian attackers killed an Israeli man and injured three others in a car-ramming and stabbing attack in the West Bank, before being shot dead by Israeli soldiers.

Netanyahu called the incident a terrorist attack.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.

 

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Nakarawa claims suspension resulted from improper interference

Sunflower Aviation ordered shut down operations

CWMH records five amputations a day

Stop charging parents for signatures, warns Radrodro

Public submissions open on rights of disabled children

Constitution review needs non-partisan support

Fiji pushes for stronger global digital cooperation

Fiji plans new diabetes care facility

COP30 draft "Falls Far Short" on fossil fuel phase-out

Government updates Ageing Policy to meet modern needs

New Keiyasi town brings hope for Navosa families

Australian airlines restrict power bank use from December

Jamaica reports deadly leptospirosis outbreak after Hurricane Melissa

Tailevu sets high target for Fiji Primary Schools Games

Fiji U17 teams gear up for FIBA Oceania challenges

Fraser confirms return for The Mummy 4

South Africa elect to bat, India bring in Reddy and Sudharsan

Premier League adopts new financial rules on asset sales

Food supply improving in Gaza since truce but long way to go, says UN

Richter defends late-night hosts amid Trump administration criticism

US warns airlines of potential hazards when flying over Venezuela

Johnson East and Giudice complete Special Forces season 4

Lilly becomes first drugmaker to hit $1 trillion valuation on weight-loss demand

At least five killed in Bangladesh earthquake

British musical Two Strangers opens on Broadway

Byrne stresses importance on work rate

Kaunikuila focuses on exposure, thanks sponsors for support

Drua renews partnership with Tanoa Hotel

Stinson parade hit and run probe continues, driver still unidentified

Whitney Leavitt exits Dancing With the Stars before season finale

BBC board member Banerji resigns after Trump documentary edit

Sharks strengthen squad with key extensions

White House pauses executive order that would seek to preempt state laws on AI, sources say

Dale Bozzio fundraiser launched for medical surgery costs

Trump calls for Jimmy Kimmel to be fired from ABC show

Indian Tejas fighter jet crashes in a ball of fire at Dubai Airshow, killing pilot

Israeli forces kill two Palestinian teens in escalating West Bank violence

Original Wicked Broadway cast: Where are they now

HGTV viewers question holiday movie lineup after show cancellations

US threatens to limit aid if Ukraine rejects new peace framework

Adolescent girls most vulnerable to sexual violence

Depth and discipline key for Flying Fijians

Fiji’s constitution amendments could take years, experts urge thorough review

Ministry refutes social media claims regarding Abu Dhabi embassy

Ravuiwasa dedicates Sukuna win to officers around the country

Cabinet greenlights Criminal Records Bill 2025

Wales' Wainwright ruled out of All Blacks Test

'Newcastle require Premier League reboot amid curious season'

Photographer shares battle with diabetes

Saukuru lands Wesley scholarship and Bulldogs deal

Trump steps up attacks on ABC and Jimmy Kimmel, says network should ‘get the bum off the air’

COP30 host city develops Amazon bioeconomy to boost local income

Police defends Sukuna Bowl title

Sony, Warner and Universal sign AI music licensing deals with startup Klay

Byrne hopes for improved discipline against Spain

Fresh lab data shows children as young as three victimized

New oxygen plant secures medical supply for future health crises

Constitution debate heats up ahead of election

Government rejects restriction on media

Drua to face Chiefs in Waikato trial

Cabinet endorses five-year gender capacity development plan

Naucukidi seeks early trial date on intimidation charge

2026 Oscars broadcast will include all 24 awards, including new casting prize

US considering sanctions, Pentagon engagement in plan to protect Christians in Nigeria

Lainey Wilson wins entertainer of the year at 2025 CMA Awards

Natural disaster reserve expanded to cover termite infestation

Fiji to reopen embassy in Brussels after four-year closure

Israeli military steps up strikes in south Lebanon, says it is targeting Hezbollah

Calls for blue transformation of the fisheries sector

The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours ‘Til Dawn’ Tour grosses over $1 billion, Live Nation says

Government eyes TikTok controls

Army women claim fourth straight Sukuna Bowl title

US judge moves to halt Trump's National Guard deployment in Washington, D.C.

Australia rock England with pace in fiery first Ashes session

iTaukei children face growing abuse crisis

Fugees rapper sentenced to 14 years over illegal donations to Obama campaign

Partnership to strengthen EV expertise

Russian forces captured Ukraine's Kupiansk, top military official tells Putin

Imported plywood could soon face strict rules

Postgrad research restarts as mentor returns

Army Commander fires up Sukuna Bowl warriors

FSC to trial security company at Tuckers Ice Cream Games

'Stranger Things' creators elevate creative elements for final season

Liebregts proud to lead Kaunikuila Women's  

250 high-risk settlements to get safer housing

Salary hike finally approved for USP staff

Fire disrupts COP30 climate talks as UN chief urges deal

Global recognition for Fiji Airports’ finance leaders

Four more arrested in India over deadly Delhi blast

Italy face Northern Ireland in European playoffs, Sweden meet Ukraine

Nora Fatehi makes US TV debut

Trump says 'seditious' Democrats urging US troops to refuse illegal orders should face death

Champs name solid side for Sukuna Bowl

Sexual battery lawsuit against Vin Diesel dismissed

Flying Fijians shake up starting XV for Spain clash

Constitutional review sparks election debate

Experts say civic education key to constitutional change

AG slams commissioner over leaked electoral report

FEO begins review of ‘People First’ Party

Baivatu to lead Army

Modern prosecution push takes center stage

Fiji set for unusually warm and wet season

Walker praises Bari’s leadership on and off the field

FRA sounds alarm as trash chokes drains

Major conservation project sets new targets

Fiji Kulas through to finals Bula Boys fall short in semis

Suva futsal fall to Mataks FC, hopes slim for final spot

Justin Trudeau’s ex-wife Sophie Grégoire breaks silence on his romance with Katy Perry

Turkey set to host COP31 climate summit as deal with Australia takes shape

Brazil's Lula makes diplomatic push for early climate deal at COP30 summit

Screens are the enemy in new ‘Toy Story 5’ teaser trailer

Army rugby targets strong finish in Subrail Park

TLTB unveils new iTaukei scholarship framework

Buna thankful for 7s opportunity

Fiji could be on brink of early polls, claims Ratuva

Street kids deliberately reoffend for prisons warm bed and food

Pacific Warriors set for Coral Coast 7s debut

Spanish court conditionally releases PM's former ally from jail

Fiji nears universal access to clean water

Police secure eighth straight Sukuna Bowl football title

Temporary closure of Terminal 2 at Suva Bus Station

The SAG Awards has a new, less confusing name

Tourist arrivals dip slightly after four years of growth

Ashes triumph in Australia would be Stokes's crowning achievement

Datec Fiji opens new Nadi Tech Centre

US judge revives contempt proceeding against Trump officials

Tabuya calls for child protection amid misinformation and AI challenges

Entertainment duo the Kessler twins die by assisted suicide

Tebara Carnival 2025 launched

Tauvoli appointed Acting PS for Fisheries and Forestry

Taylor Swift drops ‘Eras Tour’ doc trailer

Germany will not reach defence spending target of 3.5% in 2029

Meryl Streep reunites with Anne Hathaway in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ teaser

Cuba struggles to ease power cuts amid reduced fuel supplies

Police rugby confident and calm ahead of tomorrow’s clash

Turkey takes COP31, Australia salvages Pacific wins

Fijiana 7s target defensive lift ahead of Dubai opener

Workplace urged to support diabetic employees

Fiji sides back in action as MSG semi-finals start today

Primary Schools athletics set for next week

Tanoa International unveils $20m upgrade

New plywood standards to strengthen construction safety

Twenty-five killed in Russian strike on apartment buildings in west Ukraine

Road closures for Vuda generator transport

James Pickens Jr. opens up about his prostate cancer diagnosis

NZ grassroots rugby in trouble: Spencer

A ‘Family Stone’ sequel is in the works

FRCS intercepts undeclared goods in Vatukoula inspection

Saudi crown prince hosted at friendlier US Congress

Muana-i-Cake villagers celebrate opening of self-funded dispensary

Lithuania to reopen Belarus border after balloon incidents

Nicki Minaj’s diplomatic moment, explained

Louvre museum to add 100 external cameras by 2026

RBF warns of risks despite tourism recovery

Ministry kicks off FBEA training

Ukraine fires two ministers as corruption crisis spreads anger

Gunmen attack church in Nigeria, killing two and kidnapping others

Senate passes measure on release of Epstein US Justice files

Suspected tuberculosis outbreak at Ecuador prison kills 10 inmates

Jackson manages balance between national reps and local talent

Cyclone threat covers every Fijian island

FWRM pushes for women’s safety at work

Hard work pays off for Army Wives

Thousands of Tunisian doctors strike, say health system close to collapse

Poor diet and social media fuel diabetes surge

LA28 unveils first look at 2028 Paralympic schedule

Students lead the way in coastal protection

Ex-Corrections officer’s bail decision set for next week

RBF upgrades Fiji’s growth

New STEM initiatives aim to shape Pacific innovators

Ministry sets new course for rural growth

Army volleyball ends Police’s seven-year reign

UK to build new munitions factories to boost warfighting readiness

George Clooney stars in ‘Jay Kelly,’ a Hollywood tale of self-discovery

Ultra-processed foods are danger to global public health, experts warn

Police Service 2 clinch 7th straight volleyball title

Kennedy to make Fiji debut 2026 Coral Coast 7s

Tudravu says drug probe stuck until complaint filed

Motorists urged to use caution as surface flooding on numerous roads

Street survivor to correction officer

WNBA proposal includes max salaries over $1.1M

Education key to better choices for youth: Raibevu

US to send 250 border agents to Louisiana, Mississippi next month

ThirdRoc leads effort to make lending easier for MSMEs

Labubu and ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ to dazzle at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Psychiatric report pending of man accused of killing grandfather

Danny Masterson asks for rape convictions to be tossed

US approves potential sale of Patriot air defense system

Ukraine plans $44 billion claim against Russia for wartime emissions

Bridget Jones gets her own statue in London's Leicester Square

Fiji yet to clear outstanding USP contribution, Rabuka tells council

Afterlife rom-com 'Eternity' asks existential questions

Man found guilty of child sexual assault

Climate-smart farming takes root

Trump says visiting Saudi crown prince knew nothing about Khashoggi killing

Natural warning signs crucial for disaster prep

Jackson confident new Drua leaders will lift standards

Fiji pushes big climate finance shift

Female vendors fuel local growth

Jamaica seeks $9.5 billion in financial help to rebuild after Melissa